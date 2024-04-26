Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9264451-hyosung-tnc-presents-a-new-paradigm-through-sustainable-bio-bdo-production/

However, traditional BDO production methods have presented notable environmental challenges due to their dependence on fossil fuels as the primary raw material like coal. In response, Hyosung partnered with Geno, a San Diego-based biotech leader specializing in sustainable materials, in 2023. Through Geno's proven plant-based GENO™ BDO technology, which ferments sugars from sugarcane to replace fossil fuels like coal, Hyosung aims to advance its range of regen™ Bio Spandex products.

Expanding upon its sustainable brand, regen™, which already offers polyester and nylon fibers made from recycled PET bottles and discarded fishing nets, Hyosung TNC now seeks to lead the growing premium spandex market with bio-based spandex products.

By embarking on this bio-based BDO production venture, Hyosung TNC is not only contributing to environmental protection but also paving the way for sustainable industrial development. They reaffirm their commitment to being a more responsible corporate citizen by presenting this innovative approach, which captures the essence of environmental protection and sustainable industrial growth.

