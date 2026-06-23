KuCoin Australia MD James Pinch at DECON 2026: Exchanges Are Becoming the Infrastructure Behind Everyday Commerce

SYDNEY, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- James Pinch, Managing Director of KuCoin in Australia, was invited to speak at Digital Economy Conference (DECON) 2026 in Sydney, joining Ashima Chaudhary, Vice President at Mastercard Australia, for a fireside chat titled "From Programmable Money to Everyday Commerce: Unlocking the Next Payment Era." Moderated by Yasmine Amani, Head of Account Management at Banking Circle, the session explored how fiat, cards, stablecoins and digital assets are converging through multi-rail infrastructure to support the next phase of global commerce.

Representing KuCoin, Pinch shared how exchanges are evolving beyond trading platforms into infrastructure providers connecting liquidity, payments, and stablecoins to real-world utility. Drawing from nearly two decades of experience in financial services and digital assets, he noted that KuCoin's approach in Australia reflects a broader global strategy: building responsibly within evolving regulatory frameworks while connecting KuCoin's global product suite with the licensing, compliance and operating standards required in each market.

Pinch noted that the launch of KuCard in Australia reflects the ongoing evolution of digital asset adoption. For eligible users, KuCard enables supported crypto assets to be used more seamlessly for everyday spending through Mastercard's global network, delivering a familiar payment experience while helping integrate digital assets into established consumer payment habits.

"Crypto does not succeed by remaining just an investment; it succeeds by morphing to also encompass other real world use cases like payment methods. Our role is to build an ecosystem where people talk about the technology less and simply use it for everyday life - like paying for coffee or bills - just as they do with a traditional bank card today," said Pinch.

The discussion also addressed trust, compliance, security and consumer protection as core requirements for mainstream adoption. Pinch emphasized that as digital assets become more embedded within the broader financial system, strong governance, regulatory engagement and resilient infrastructure will remain essential to building long-term trust. He also highlighted KuCoin's significant investment in highly skilled cybersecurity and infrastructure expertise, noting that protecting users and maintaining resilient systems must remain a top priority for major platforms, as it does for KuCoin.

Looking ahead, Pinch said artificial intelligence will be one of the key forces shaping the next stage of digital finance, particularly as commerce, payments and financial decision-making become increasingly automated. He pointed to KuCoin's ongoing investment in crypto-native AI initiatives, saying, "When we look at an e-commerce business now, anyone can buy a domain, anyone can set up a website, and they can find a supplier. Where we start to see this fall apart is when we look at the payment function of this automation. It is not possible or at least very difficult to automate around fiat banking for this purpose, as it incurs delays and a range of other challenges, this is where KuCoin plays a unique role in this adaptation of disruptive technology." Which is exactly what KuCoin has taken on, designing systems that support how users, developers and intelligent agents access market intelligence, on-chain information and crypto capabilities.

Pinch concluded that over the next three to five years, crypto payments may become less visible as a technology and more natural as a financial behaviour, with KuCard truly leading the way. "KuCard as a product, I think we talk about it less, right? If you think about just a typical card payment, no one talks about using the card and how they have a CBA card or how it's a Mastercard. They just pay for a coffee, they pay the bills, whatever it may be. And we might abbreviate it when it comes to crypto, but we'll stop talking about it, "said Pinch.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust and security, serving over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Known for its reliability and user-first approach, the platform combines advanced technology, deep liquidity, and strong security safeguards to deliver a seamless trading experience. KuCoin provides access to 1,500+ digital assets through a broad product suite and remains committed to building transparent, compliant, and user-centric digital asset infrastructure for the future of finance, backed by SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certifications. In recent years, KuCoin has built a strong global compliance foundation, marked by key milestones including AUSTRAC registration in Australia, a MiCA license in Europe, and regulatory progress in other markets.

Learn more:www.kucoin.com

SOURCE KuCoin