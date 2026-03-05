KuCoin Introduces 1M USDT Futures Airdrop, Rewarding Time-in-Market on New Listings to Strengthen Listing Ecosystems

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, today announced "Trade New Futures & Share 1M Airdrop," a KuCoin Futures campaign featuring a 1,000,000 USDT total reward pool designed to reward users who hold positions in newly listed futures contracts. The program accrues rewards on an hourly basis tied to time in market and position exposure. By emphasizing sustained participation during the early trading window of new listings, the campaign is intended to support healthier participation, encourage more stable early liquidity, and help strengthen listing ecosystems.

New listings typically involve rapid price discovery, shifting liquidity, and heightened short-term activity. KuCoin's position-based approach is designed to encourage more organic liquidity formation by rewarding duration rather than speed, reducing the relative advantage of purely high-frequency, event-driven behavior. This structure aims to support a more transparent and stable trading environment around new listings, align incentives with longer and more deliberate market engagement, and help eligible users offset holding-related costs while contributing to more orderly early-stage participation.

The campaign also builds on KuCoin's established strength in altcoin and perpetual markets. According to CryptoQuant's Annual Exchange Leader Report 2025, KuCoin ranks among the top two exchanges globally in altcoin-oriented perpetual trading, with long-tail "other altcoins" and the top-eight altcoins by market capitalization representing over 50% of KuCoin's perpetual trading volume. This depth in diversified derivatives liquidity supports broader access to emerging assets and helps new listings develop with more consistent market participation.

Beyond trading incentives, the campaign reflects KuCoin's broader focus on improving how new markets mature. By rewarding time-in-market, KuCoin aims to encourage users to engage with new listings in a way that supports healthier participation, improves the quality of early liquidity, and helps emerging projects and markets move through early volatility with more consistent user involvement.

