KuCoin Launches Skills Hub, Turning Agent-Ready Skills Into Crypto Capabilities

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, March 15, 2026 /CNW/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, today announced the launch of KuCoin Skills Hub, an evolving open skills marketplace designed to give AI agents broader crypto-native access through standardized, modular capabilities. KuCoin Skills Hub is compatible with mainstream agent frameworks and development environments, helping retail users access crypto through more intuitive natural-language interactions while enabling institutions, developers, and quantitative teams to build automated research, trading, and asset management workflows more efficiently. Rooted in KuCoin's belief that technology should serve people and be built on trusted, transparent infrastructure, the launch marks a further step in modularizing crypto capabilities for practical AI adoption in real-world use cases.

As AI agents evolve from conversational tools into execution-oriented systems, crypto infrastructure must become more accessible, composable, and action-ready. Historically, fragmented tools, complex interfaces, and technical barriers have limited advanced crypto workflows to a relatively narrow group of users. KuCoin Skills Hub is designed to help close that gap by converting complex underlying functions into structured skills that can be accessed more naturally and deployed more broadly.

Trust, security, and execution control remain central to the platform's architecture. KuCoin Skills Hub incorporates safeguards around permission control, credential isolation, sensitive data protection, execution boundaries, and exception handling to support more secure and controllable deployment in real-world environments.

Through natural-language interaction, users can access market insights, monitor signals and market activity, and query exchange data more efficiently through the Skills Hub. Support for deeper interaction scenarios such as wallet operations, on-chain insights, liquidity provision, staking, lending, and yield strategies will be introduced in future releases, enabling a more unified workflow for insight, decision-making, execution, and broader ecosystem participation.

"AI is changing how people interact with the crypto economy, but the real value of technology lies in whether it can serve real users on top of infrastructure they can trust," said BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin. "Built on KuCoin's expanding ecosystem and broader crypto-native AI initiatives, KuCoin Skills Hub is designed to transform complex crypto capabilities into more intuitive, scalable, and usable modules -- making crypto more accessible for everyday users while giving institutions and developers a more flexible foundation for the next generation of intelligent applications. We see this as an important step toward a more open, practical, and trustworthy AI-enabled crypto ecosystem."

Looking ahead, KuCoin Skills Hub will continue to expand its skills library, data sources, protocol integrations, and operational capabilities, further strengthening the open infrastructure layer needed for the next phase of AI-enabled crypto innovation.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform trusted by over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. The platform delivers innovative digital-asset services, offering access to 1,000+ listed tokens, spot and futures trading, institutional wealth management, and a Web3 wallet.

Recognized by Forbes and Hurun, KuCoin holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001:2022 certifications, underscoring its commitment to top-tier security. With AUSTRAC registration in Australia and a MiCA license in Austria, KuCoin continues expanding its regulated footprint under CEO BC Wong, building a reliable and trusted digital-asset ecosystem.

Learn more: www.kucoin.com

SOURCE KuCoin