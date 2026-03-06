KuCoin Named Bitcoin Spot Growth Leader and Top Performer in CryptoQuant's Annual Exchange Leader Report 2025

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CryptoQuant's Annual Exchange Leader Report 2025 highlights KuCoin as one of the strongest growth performers among centralized exchanges, citing robust expansion across Bitcoin spot trading, overall spot activity, and derivatives markets.

Bitcoin Spot Growth Leader (+64%)

The report notes that Bitcoin spot trading growth in 2025 was led by mid-sized venues rather than the largest exchanges. KuCoin achieved a 64% increase in Bitcoin spot trading activity, earning recognition as one of the Bitcoin Spot Growth Leaders.

This performance indicates that KuCoin is capturing incremental Bitcoin market share from top-tier platforms amid shifting trading dynamics.

Top 3 in Overall Spot Trading Growth (+51%)

Across total spot trading activity, KuCoin recorded a 51% growth rate, placing it among the top three exchanges globally in spot trading expansion.

Derivatives Strength: Top 2 in Altcoin-Oriented Perpetual Trading

In derivatives markets, the report highlights KuCoin's strong positioning in altcoin-oriented perpetual trading. Together with long-tail "other altcoins" and the top-eight altcoins by market capitalization, these products represent over 50% of KuCoin's perpetual trading volume.

KuCoin ranks among the top two exchanges globally in this segment, reflecting its strength in diversified derivatives liquidity beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Expanding Fiat Liquidity Footprint

The report also observes that local-currency leadership outside USD markets is increasingly regional and concentrated. KuCoin has been strengthening its fiat footprint, with improving liquidity in AUD, EUR, and BRL, building a more competitive presence across these markets.

BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin, commented:

"Growth in digital asset markets must be grounded in structure, transparency, and compliance. We view sustained expansion in spot and derivatives trading not as a short-term outcome, but as the result of long-term investment in liquidity infrastructure, product depth, and risk management standards. As we continue strengthening our fiat channels and transparency framework, our priority remains building a secure and compliant environment that supports responsible participation in global markets."

CryptoQuant's 2025 report underscores the growing importance of multi-dimensional evaluation metrics — including transparency, reserve structure, trading mix balance, and growth — in assessing exchange strength beyond headline volume figures. Read the full report here .

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform trusted by over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. The platform delivers innovative and compliant digital asset services, offering access to 1,000+ listed tokens, spot and futures trading, institutional wealth management, and a Web3 wallet.

Recognized by Forbes and Hurun, KuCoin holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001:2022 certifications, underscoring its commitment to top-tier security. With AUSTRAC registration in Australia and a MiCA license in Austria, KuCoin continues expanding its regulated footprint under CEO BC Wong, building a reliable and trusted digital-asset ecosystem.

