LianLian Global Participates in Circle's Arc Public Testnet

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LianLian Global, a leading global payment institution, has announced its participation in Arc's public testnet, alongside over one hundred companies across the internet financial and economic system. Arc is an open Layer-1 blockchain developed by Circle and purpose-built as a new Economic Operating System ("OS") for the internet. This collaboration marks a significant step toward advancing cross-border payment innovation and enabling enterprise adoption of blockchain-based financial infrastructure.

LianLian Global, as an integrated and innovative enterprise in payment finance and services, is committed to supporting every type of global expansion need. It serves as a key driver accelerating the growth of cross-border businesses. The company offers a wide range of solutions, including cross-border payments, worldwide merchant acquisition, fund distribution, and foreign exchange services.

Arc represents a major step forward in building open, programmable financial infrastructure for the global economy. Featuring predictable dollar-based fees; sub-second transaction finality; opt-in configurable privacy; and direct integration with Circle's full-stack platform, Arc enables a wide range of use cases across lending, capital markets, stablecoin FX, and global payments.

Arc is now live in public testnet and open to all developers and enterprises to deploy, test, and build on the new Economic OS.

Through participation in Arc's testnet, LianLian Global aims to contribute to building a more efficient, programmable, and inclusive cross-border payment ecosystem—bridging the gap between traditional finance and digital asset innovation.

