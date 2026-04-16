Liu Yifei unveiled as Global Brand Ambassador (Smart Large Home Appliances), impressive sales across Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology officially announces renowned Liu Yifei as its Global Brand Ambassador (Smart Large Home Appliances), marking a significant milestone in the brand's premium global expansion. Unveiled during the AWE 2026, this partnership represents not only a comprehensive upgrade of Dreame's brand image, but also a deeper commitment to advancing its presence in the global high-end smart home appliance market.

Liu Yifei unveiled as Global Brand Ambassador (Smart Large Home Appliances)

As a leading brand that has ranked No.1 in the smart cleaning category sales across Southeast Asia for consecutive years, Dreame is accelerating its regional expansion. Its smart large home appliances—including washing machines and refrigerators—are now officially available in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand, further strengthening its all-category ecosystem in Southeast Asia.

Dreame Smart Large Home Appliances: Award-Winning Innovation Meets Refined Aesthetics

Dreame's portfolio of smart large home appliances—including refrigerators, air conditioners, and washing machines—has received more than 10 prestigious international design and innovation awards, such as the iF Design Award 2026, Asia Design Prize 2026 Winner, and Best of CES 2026. These accolades highlight Dreame's excellence in blending lifestyle aesthetics with cutting-edge functionality. The product lineup spans a wide range of price tiers to meet diverse household needs, from washing machines—including the flagship L9 Washer-Dryer Set and the mainstream P5 Series—to refrigerators, ranging from the entry-level C-Fresh Series to premium lines such as Z-Fresh and Mega Ultra.

The L9 Washer-Dryer Set exemplifies Dreame's technological leadership, integrating three world-first innovations into a single system. Featuring a zero-gap, flush built-in design paired with a premium glass finish, it blends seamlessly into modern living spaces with a refined, minimalist aesthetic. At the interaction level, it introduces an industry-first bionic robotic arm knob that combines tactile rotation with touch control, delivering millisecond-level responsiveness alongside a clear, intuitive display experience. Functionally, the L9 is powered by three proprietary technologies: the Dual Inverter Heat Pump Drying for efficient and gentle drying, PressFree™ Steam Care Technology for wrinkle reduction without ironing, and the FreshLoop™ Plasma Air Circulation system that ensures continuous freshness. Together, these innovations redefine the standards of intelligent laundry care.

The Z-Fresh refrigerator combines aesthetic design with smart technology. Its industry-leading ultra-slim 599 mm cabinet depth and innovative bottom ventilation enable true zero-gap embedding, while a professional recessed hinge requires only 4 mm of side clearance for smooth door operation, greatly improving space efficiency. The Nebula Gray panel, crafted with simulated stone material and multi-layer processing, offers exceptional wear resistance and anti-fingerprint properties, redefining premium appliance standards.

The product features a Dual Cooling System for independent temperature control of the fridge and freezer, eliminating odor transfer. The FreshFlex Multi-Mode Zone and -32°C Deep Freeze meet diverse preservation needs for produce, beverages, and meats. Full-width soft lighting and a dedicated cosmetics storage compartment enhance the user experience, while Dreame APP connectivity enables remote monitoring and convenient control—delivering an efficient, refined food-preservation solution for modern households.

Omnichannel Expansion Across Southeast Asia

As a global premium technology brand, Dreame Technology now operates in over 120 countries and regions, with more than 6,500 offline retail stores worldwide, serving over 42 million households and hundreds of millions of users globally.

In Southeast Asia, beyond its established presence in smart cleaning appliances, personal care, lifestyle, and kitchen products, Dreame has officially expanded its portfolio to include major home appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines, and televisions. These products are now available across multiple markets, including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam, marking a significant step in the brand's regional growth. The lineup is accessible through a wide range of channels, including Dreame's official websites, leading e-commerce platforms such as Shopee, as well as offline flagship stores and key retail partners. Looking ahead, Dreame also plans to roll out a series of diverse offline activations to create more immersive and interactive product experience scenarios for consumers.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company that focuses on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. For more information, visit https://global.dreametech.com/

SOURCE Dreame Technology