Mitrade Secures Five Global Industry Awards in 2026 as Asia Traders Reassess Counterparty Risk

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CFD broker Mitrade announced five awards, positioning the recognition against a backdrop of heightened volatility and monetary divergence across the region.

The US-Iran conflict and Tehran's leadership transition have pushed oil past $109, rocking global markets. Asian equities face energy and shipping disruptions. A resurgent US dollar has strained the Vietnamese dong and pushed the Indonesian rupiah toward Rp17,000, while regional currencies track widening policy divergence.

For leveraged CFD traders, these conditions often result in shorter positioning cycles and increased margin sensitivity. Rising retail participation has also sharpened focus on broker credibility and overall financial safeguards.

Since 2025, Mitrade has provided aggregate client fund insurance coverage of up to US$1 million for clients onboard under its CIMA and FSC-regulated entities, later extended to include its FSCA-regulated entity. The coverage provides protection for eligible clients in the unlikely event of broker insolvency.

Kevin Lai, Vice President of Mitrade Group, said operational stability and fund safety are central to trading decisions in the region.

"In complex market conditions, traders assess both price direction and the resilience of the institutions they use," Lai said. "At Mitrade, adherence to client money rules, independent audits and insurance coverage reflect the standards traders increasingly expect when choosing a broker."

In 2026, Mitrade secured five industry awards:

Best Broker MENA 2026 — World Business Outlook

— World Business Outlook Best Multi-Asset Trading 2026 — FX Daily Info

— FX Daily Info Best Broker Education Global 2026 — International Business Magazine

— International Business Magazine Regulated Broker of the Year Global 2026 — International Business Magazine

— International Business Magazine Best CFD Broker Global 2026 — Global Business and Finance Magazine

The company said the recognition reflects its emphasis on trader education and providing market context through structured resources and analysis.

About Mitrade

Mitrade is a globally recognised, award-winning CFD trading platform licensed under the Cayman Islands' CIMA (SIB1612446), Mauritius's FSC (GB20025791), Australia's ASIC (AFSL398528), South Africa's FSCA (FSP 54842) and Cyprus's CySEC (CIF438/23). The group democratises market access, connecting 6M+ traders to 900+ OTC derivatives, including indices, forex, commodities, ETFs, and shares.

The platform offers millisecond execution, tight spreads, advanced risk mitigation, and multi-device compatibility, ensuring an intuitive trading experience tailored to every trader.

Trading involves risks. This article is for informational purposes only and not financial advice, an offer, or a solicitation.

Visit https://www.mitrade.com for more information.

SOURCE Mitrade Group