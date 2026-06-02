Ricoh Asia Pacific acquires Global Vision Multimedia, advancing Ricoh's global workplace services strategy

Acquisition strengthens Ricoh's position as an end-to-end

workplace services integrator across the Asia-Pacific region

TOKYO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh Company, Ltd. and Ricoh Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. today announced the acquisition of Global Vision Multimedia Group, a specialised provider of audio-visual and multimedia integration services with deep expertise across the Asia-Pacific region, the final stage in a strategic partnership discussion that began in January 2026.

Kenny Liow, Director, Global Vision Multimedia; Hooi Ping Lee, Co-Founder & Director, Global Vision Multimedia; and Kei Uesugi, Managing Director, Ricoh Asia Pacific, at the signing ceremony.

The acquisition by Ricoh Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. accelerates Ricoh's expansion of its workplace services portfolio and service delivery footprint in the region, reinforcing Ricoh's global strategy to support customers' evolving needs by elevating their workplace experience through more seamless and scalable services..

Founded in 2016, Global Vision Multimedia brings end-to-end services spanning design, integration and ongoing support for AV and multimedia solutions and over 140 experts across the region. Global Vision Multimedia serves multinational corporations and leading regional enterprises across multiple industry sectors, supported by deep local expertise and the ability to centrally manage complex, multi-country projects, ensuring consistent, high-quality service delivery across the region.

By integrating Global Vision Multimedia's strong regional track record and complementary capabilities with Ricoh's global workplace services portfolio, Ricoh further strengthens its position as a global integrator, meeting the needs, challenges and ambitions of customers across the Asia-Pacific region.

"Customers across Asia-Pacific are looking for workplace services that are consistent across markets and grounded in local execution," said Kei Uesugi, Managing Director of Ricoh Asia Pacific. "Bringing Global Vision Multimedia into Ricoh strengthens our ability to deliver exactly that — combining their regional track record and specialist capability with the scale and reach of Ricoh's global workplace services portfolio. This is about giving our customers a partner who can meet their needs wherever they operate."

Kenny Liow, Director of Global Vision Multimedia, added: "Joining Ricoh is the next chapter for Global Vision Multimedia. Our team has built a strong reputation across the region for delivering complex, multi-country AV and multimedia projects, and Ricoh's global platform now gives us the scale to do more of that, for more customers, in more markets. What stays the same is our commitment to the quality, attention to detail and partnership our customers expect from us."

Ricoh continues to make investments globally to deliver enhanced meeting experiences and workplace experience solutions for organizations worldwide, including the acquisition of Cenero (US), DataVision, Pure AV, AVC (EMEA), Videocorp and Go2neXt (Latin America), ET Group (Canada).

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About Ricoh

Ricoh is a global integrator in workplace transformation, operating in approximately 200 countries and regions and headquartered in Tokyo. Supporting customers' value creation, Ricoh offers workplace services and solutions that empower organisations to work smarter through advanced technologies—including AI— together with long-standing expertise rooted in printing. Ricoh also operates commercial and industrial printing businesses and delivers new solutions leveraging inkjet technology. In the financial year ended March 2026, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,608 billion yen (approx. 16.4 billion USD).

For 90 years since our founding, Ricoh has upheld its mission and vision of empowering individuals to find Fulfilment through Work—and that commitment continues today. By understanding and transforming how people work, we unleash their potential and creativity to realize a sustainable future.

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

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SOURCE Ricoh Asia Pacific Pte Ltd