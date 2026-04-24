Ruijie Networks Hosts 2026 SBG APAC Channel Partner Summit in Chongqing; Launches SME Brand Cybrey

CHONGQING, China, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruijie Networks grandly held the 2026 SBG Asia-Pacific Channel Partner Summit in Chongqing, with Evolution for Expansion as the core theme. As a key initiative to further cultivate the Asia-Pacific market and deepen channel collaboration, the summit gathered more than 500 channel partners from core Asia-Pacific markets including Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong SAR and Bangladesh. Participants gathered to exchange ideas and explore high-quality development together.

APAC General Manager Dirk Yin

Centering on emerging opportunities in three major segmented markets — SMB, SME and ISP, the summit analyzed the market potential and layout strategies of each track against the development trend of the digital economy across Asia-Pacific. Through in-depth discussions with channel partners, Ruijie Networks reached solid consensus on future development and clarified the core roadmap for coordinated growth and regional expansion. It further consolidated the win-win partnership with distributors, laying a solid foundation for jointly exploring the Asia-Pacific market and achieving dual growth in business scale and comprehensive benefits.

During the plenary session, Dirk Yin, General Manager of Ruijie Networks APAC, reviewed Ruijie's growth achievements over the past three years and shared the company's expansion roadmap in the APAC region. Keynotes highlighted major market opportunities and challenges, including product evolution for SMB scenarios, enhanced service support for elite ISP partners, and emerging SME pain points.

In the product and solution launch session, Ruijie introduced new innovations driven by scenario demands such as residential networking, CCTV deployment, public Wi-Fi, and home users. New releases included a Wi-Fi 7 ultra-low-temperature wall-mounted AP, waterproof switches, new generation ES2 switches, next-generation ONT products, and AI-powered features, empowering installers to address real-world project challenges and creating incremental value for SMB and ISP partners.

Ruijie officially launched Cybrey, a new AI-native networking sub-brand for global SMEs. Built on the Cloud Edge Agentic Network (CEAN) architecture, Cybrey integrates ACN, SSE, AIOps, NOC, and UM capabilities. Its portfolio includes CF firewalls, CR gateways, CAP access points, CS switches, and Cybrey Cloud, delivers 5x faster deployment, 80% lower configuration complexity, 90% remote issue resolution, and up to 50% lower TCO.

About Ruijie Networks

Ruijie Networks is a leading provider of network infrastructure and solutions. Reyee serves the SMB market, while the newly launched Cybrey focuses on the SME segment. Through scenario-based products and services, Ruijie helps organizations build, manage, and scale reliable networks.

SOURCE Ruijie Networks