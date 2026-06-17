StarCompliance and Kalshi Launch First Enterprise-Grade Global Prediction Market Compliance Solution

New offering extends surveillance and oversight across off-chain and on-chain prediction market activity for financial services firms

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCompliance (Star), a leading provider of employee and firm compliance technology solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Kalshi, the world's largest prediction market, to launch the financial industry's first enterprise-grade global compliance solution, purpose-built to monitor employee participation across prediction markets.

The new capability expands Star's established digital asset and traditional security employee compliance framework, enabling firms to ensure compliance with policies by monitoring prediction market activity on Kalshi, all from one centralized compliance platform.

As prediction markets continue to grow, financial institutions face new risks as employees have an additional avenue to profit from misuse of material non-public information (MNPI). Traditional compliance programs are not designed to address this new blind spot.

"Prediction markets represent a rapidly emerging area of employee conduct and MNPI risk," said Kelvin Dickenson, Chief Product Officer at Star. "As these markets evolve globally, firms need surveillance capabilities that adapt across jurisdictions and provide meaningful visibility into both on-chain and off-chain prediction market activity."

Star's new Prediction Markets Monitoring solution provides:

Automated surveillance across on-chain and off-chain prediction market ecosystems

Configurable alerts based on firm-defined risk parameters

Centralized case management for investigations and audit tracking

Monitoring tied to transaction volume, trading patterns, market categories, and work-hour activity

Visibility into potentially suspicious employee activity across off-and on-chain environments

Flexible oversight aligned to firm policies, risk tolerance, and regulations

"Prediction markets are becoming an increasingly important part of the global financial ecosystem," said Max Crowley, VP of Business Development at Kalshi. "As institutional adoption accelerates, firms require compliance infrastructure that supports responsible participation while adapting to evolving regulatory expectations. We've always been compliance-obsessed at Kalshi, and we're thrilled to partner with Star to bring enterprise-grade oversight and expertise to this emerging market category."

Through the partnership, Star and Kalshi will support firms as prediction market regulations, trading behaviors, and supervisory expectations continue to evolve, combining technology integration with ongoing compliance expertise.

To learn more, join our upcoming webinar Product Spotlight: Launching Prediction Markets Monitoring with StarCompliance + Kalshi on July 16th at 10 AM ET which will include a live product demonstration. Click [HERE] to reserve your space.

About Kalshi

Founded in 2018, Kalshi is the largest prediction market in the world, offering financial markets on the outcome of real world events such as award shows and more. Kalshi is the industry leader and pioneer, widely credited with legalizing prediction markets and building a safe, legal, regulated platform for millions of traders in America. To learn more, visit www.kalshi.com.

About StarCompliance

StarCompliance is the leading intelligence and automation platform for employee and firm compliance technology solutions. Trusted for over 25 years by leading firms in the financial services community and with users in 120 countries, the StarCompliance Enterprise Platform provides a user-friendly interface that connects people, workflows, and data, delivering AI-enabled technology and actionable insights needed to proactively mitigate risk and monitor conflicts globally. Visit StarCompliance to discover the comprehensive security, explainable intelligence, and unparalleled assurance you need to build a connected culture of compliance today

Media Contacts:

StarCompliance

[email protected]

+1 917-868-7791

Kalshi

Elisabeth Diana

[email protected]

SOURCE StarCompliance