Sungrow Accelerates Time-to-Grid for Myanmar's Largest PV&BESS Power Base with 7-Day Commissioning

MANDALAY, Myanmar, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, a globally leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, has announced the successful commercial operation of Hanzar Solar and Leader Power Energy's 110MW PV + 20MW/40MWh integrated solar and energy storage project in Myanmar.

110MW PV + 20MW/40MWh integrated solar and energy storage project in Myanmar

As the largest photovoltaic power base in Myanmar, the project is expected to improve local power supply reliability and support the transition toward a more diversified energy mix. Leveraging Sungrow's integrated PV and energy storage solutions, the project achieved commercial operation after seven days of testing and commissioning, demonstrating a new benchmark for large-scale renewable energy deployment in Southeast Asia.

Regional Delivery Expertise Accelerates Project Execution

Delivered under a highly compressed timeline, the project benefited from efficient coordination between Sungrow headquarters and local teams, together with close collaboration across engineering, commissioning and operations functions. Supported by regional delivery resources across Southeast Asia, commissioning and testing activities originally planned for two weeks were completed within just two days, with zero operational incidents.

Frontloaded Commissioning

Leveraging Sungrow's 1+X Modular Inverter solution with off-grid commissioning capability, cold and hot commissioning were completed in advance, reducing reliance on diesel support and minimizing transportation and on-site preparation, significantly shortening commissioning timelines.

Factory-Integrated Deployment

Through Sungrow's vertically integrated ESS architecture, core equipment completed pre-installation and integrated commissioning before shipment, minimizing on-site work and enabling rapid system energization upon delivery.

24/7 Local Execution Support

Experienced Sungrow engineers provided around-the-clock on-site support throughout project execution, ensuring rapid response and maintaining progress under tight delivery schedules.

Reliable Performance Under Harsh Conditions

Located in Myanmar's Mandalay Region, the project operates under challenging environmental conditions, including prolonged dry seasons and temperatures exceeding 40°C, placing high demands on both system reliability and project execution. To address these challenges, the project deployed Sungrow's 1+X Modular Inverter, PowerTitan 2.0 energy storage system, and a full plant intelligent management platform to enable seamless coordination between PV generation and energy storage operations.

Advanced Energy Storage Capability Supports Future Grid Development

The project is equipped with Sungrow's grid-forming PCS and Black Start capability, enabling independent microgrid operation to support local loads and restart critical facilities when required. Although current local grid conditions limit full deployment of grid-forming applications, the system demonstrates strong operational flexibility under islanded operation modes and provides readiness for future grid modernization and emergency power scenarios.

"We highly appreciate Sungrow's professionalism, responsiveness, and continuous support throughout the project execution," said Tony Yang, Managing Director of Power Way International Limited. "Their strong technical capability, efficient coordination, and dedicated on-site service played a critical role in ensuring the smooth and successful commissioning of the project within a highly compressed timeline."

The project highlights Sungrow's capability to provide localized execution, rapid deployment and integrated clean energy solutions that contribute to Southeast Asia's accelerating energy transition.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 29 years. As of Dec 2025, Sungrow has installed over 1000 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experiences. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com/en

Contact:

Luly Wang

[email protected]

SOURCE Sungrow