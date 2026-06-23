Sungrow Master 2026 Advances Installer Excellence for a Stronger Solar Industry in the Philippines

MAKATI, Philippines, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the globally leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider successfully concluded the Sungrow Master — Installation Skill Competition 2026 Philippines Station, bringing together more than 2,000 solar installers and industry partners in Southeast Asia. The nationwide technical competition is designed to enhance solar installation quality, technical capability, and professional certification in the Philippines.

Sungrow Master — Installation Skill Competition 2026 Philippines Station

As one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing solar markets, the Philippines faces challenges including extreme weather conditions, grid stability constraints, and a shortage of skilled installation professionals. Sungrow Master aims to help address these gaps by providing structured technical training, hands-on learning, and standardized installation guidance.

Over several months, participants completed training covering product knowledge, installation, commissioning, maintenance, and troubleshooting, supported by online learning sessions, community engagement, and offline roadshows. The campaign also generated over 200 authentic user-generated cases, showcasing real-world Sungrow installations across the region.

The competition concluded with a Grand Final held in Makati City, where 30 top installers were evaluated through written tests and hands-on installation challenges assessing safety, speed, accuracy, and overall technical performance. Several participants were also awarded the "Master Installer" title and received official Sungrow certification in recognition of their technical excellence.

"Sungrow products are very user-friendly, and the technical support and service teams are very responsive and supportive. It is clear that everyone involved is highly dedicated to advancing its technology," said Aijhalon Auxtero, Champion of the Sungrow Master Installation Competition Philippines.

"This competition is very meaningful for us as installers. It provides a great platform to demonstrate our installation skills using Sungrow products and to exchange experience with other professionals in the industry. We are also proud to be part of a program supported by a leading global brand like Sungrow."

"Behind every high-performing solar system is a skilled installer who ensures quality, safety, and long-term reliability. Through Sungrow Master, we are investing in the people who bring clean energy projects to life every day," said Ray Xu, APAC Channel Business Manager.

"This program goes beyond competition. It equips installers with practical skills, standardized technical knowledge, and professional certification. By strengthening installation capabilities across the Philippines, Sungrow aims to support safer systems, higher efficiency, and greater long-term value for all participants across the solar ecosystem."

Sungrow will continue expanding installer training and certification programs globally, supporting the development of a more skilled workforce and the transition toward a sustainable energy future.

CONTACT:

Luly Wang

[email protected]

+86 15618330862

SOURCE Sungrow Power