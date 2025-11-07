Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Witnesses JV Agreement Signing between Silal and SVG at China International Import Expo 2025

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, and His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, Silal, Abu Dhabi's leading agri-food and technology company, signed a landmark joint venture (JV) agreement with Shouguang Colorful Manor Modern Agriculture Co., Ltd (SVG), one of China's leading agricultural technology companies, during the China International Import Expo (CIIE) 2025.

The agreement marks a major milestone in advancing UAE–China collaboration in sustainable agriculture, reinforcing the UAE's vision to strengthen food security, diversify local production, and accelerate the adoption of advanced agri-tech solutions for harsh climates.

H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said: "The UAE continues to build strategic partnerships that strengthen our national food security ecosystem while deepening economic ties with key global partners like China. This joint venture reflects our shared commitment to innovation, sustainability, and responsible growth that benefits both nations and contributes to global food system resilience."

Under the agreement, Silal and SVG will establish the region's first facility for agricultural biological insects and jointly develop next-generation greenhouse infrastructure to serve the UAE and broader GCC markets. The partnership combines Silal's deep market insight and farmer network with SVG's technological expertise in AI-driven greenhouse systems, biological pollination, and precision farming. Reinforcing their shared vision for global market expansion, both parties have also established a long-term strategic partnership in fruit and vegetable trading, anticipating more than 1,000 containers of selected products from China to the UAE and surrounding markets annually.

H.E. Dhafer Al Qasimi, Group CEO of Silal, added: "This partnership represents a major step forward in Silal's mission to advance sustainable agriculture through science and innovation. By combining SVG's technological expertise with Silal's deep understanding of the UAE's agricultural landscape, this joint venture will enable long-term resilience, efficiency, and competitiveness across the agri-food value chain. Beyond innovation, our goal is to empower local farmers with access to cost-effective agricultural inputs and the latest technologies, helping them increase productivity, reduce costs, and enhance resource efficiency in a rapidly evolving environment."

This collaboration will localize key agricultural inputs, reduce import dependency, and enable climate-smart, resource-efficient farming across the region. By integrating SVG's advanced manufacturing capabilities with Silal's operational leadership, the partnership will deliver scalable, cost-efficient solutions that enhance water efficiency, improve yields, and strengthen the UAE's position as a regional hub for sustainable agriculture and innovation.

Mr. Ming Yang, Founder of Shouguang Colorful Manor Modern Agriculture Co., Ltd (SVG), said: "Our partnership with Silal presents an unparalleled opportunity to further enhance our advanced technologies and farming expertise under the region's unique climate conditions. Together, we will combine our strengths to make a significant contribution to building a sustainable, innovative, and resilient food security ecosystem in the UAE."

As part of the joint venture, USD 38 million will be invested to build an AI- and robotics-powered vegetable production hub in Al Foah, Al Ain, on a 9.8-hectare plot. The facility will serve as a regional innovation hub showcasing modern greenhouse technologies, water-efficient systems, and climate-smart agricultural models adaptable to Gulf environments.

The agreement follows the signing of two major MoUs between Silal and SVG, and represents a deepening of technical and commercial collaboration. It will enable knowledge transfer, capacity building, and technology localization, empowering UAE farmers with solutions that reduce import dependence, enhance yield, and promote environmental stewardship.

