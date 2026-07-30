TRINITY COURTS AT THE LAGUNA BALI BRINGS TENNIS, PADEL, AND PICKLEBALL TO THE SHORES OF NUSA DUA

BALI, Indonesia, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Nusa Dua, Bali introduces Trinity Courts, a new destination for tennis, padel, and pickleball that complements the resort's collection of wellness and leisure experiences. Set amidst lush tropical gardens, Trinity Courts offers dedicated facilities including a tennis court, a pickleball court, a single and double padel court, inviting guests to embrace an active rhythm during their island escape, where movement, connection, and moments of relaxation unfold naturally throughout the day.

Experience one of the newest ways to stay active in Bali. Set within The Laguna Bali in Nusa Dua, tennis, pickleball and padel offer the perfect complement to days spent by the beach, lagoon pools, and spa.

Developed in collaboration with Trinity Courts SCBD, Jakarta, this marks the brand's first presence in Bali and its first integration within a resort setting. Trinity Courts SCBD serves as the brand's flagship destination, featuring five panoramic padel courts, three pickleball courts, two badminton courts, a VIP suite and bath, sauna and cold plunge facilities, Kilo Café, and a prime location within walking distance of Jalan Senopati. Building on this concept, Trinity Courts at The Laguna Bali brings the experience into a beachfront resort environment where sport, wellness, and leisure naturally come together.

"At The Laguna Bali, we believe a memorable holiday is one that leaves guests feeling both restored and inspired," said Lucia Liu, General Manager of The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Bali. "Trinity Courts expands the ways our guests can experience the resort, complementing moments of relaxation with opportunities to stay active, connect with loved ones, and enjoy Bali from a different perspective."

Open daily from 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Trinity Courts welcomes guests of all ages and skill levels. Tennis continues its timeless appeal through precision and elegance, while padel offers an energetic and highly social game that is easy to learn. Pickleball combines accessibility with spirited competition, making it equally enjoyable for seasoned players and first-time participants.

Racquets and balls are available for rental, while personalized coaching sessions can be arranged for guests wishing to refine their technique or discover a new sport during their stay. With the introduction of Trinity Courts, The Laguna Bali continues to enrich its collection of experiences, inviting guests to discover a destination where relaxation and recreation exist in harmony.

Discover more about Trinity Courts at www.trinitycourts.id, and learn more about The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Nusa Dua, Bali on the resort's website here.

SOURCE The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Nusa Dua, Bali