TVU Networks Launches TVU Go: The Tech Behind the World's Biggest IRL Streams is Now an App

Go live anywhere without worrying about signal, setup, or dropped streams

CUPERTINO, Calif., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When the world's biggest IRL streamers go live, from IShowSpeed broadcasting across five continents, to Kai Cenat's 71-hour Streamer University event, they rely on TVU. The TVU backpack has become the gold standard in professional IRL production; when a stream can't fail, this is what creators use.

Now, that same technology is in your pocket.

Today, TVU Networks announces TVU Go, a mobile app built for streamers who want to focus on creating unique, engaging content experiences for their audiences. Available now on iOS and Android starting at $29/month, TVU Go brings the core technology behind the TVU backpack to a smartphone: handling connectivity, stability, and performance automatically so streamers can just go live.

IRL streaming has exploded, but the tools haven't kept up

Most mobile streaming apps either rely on a single connection or require stitching together multiple devices, separate apps, and external servers to unlock basic features. Even when multi-connection setups are possible, they're confusing to configure and maintain. When the signal drops, the stream ends, and your audience leaves with it.

TVU Go removes that complexity. It handles aggregation, connectivity, bitrate, and recovery automatically in one app, so you get the benefits of multi-connection streaming without the setup.

TVU Go is built for real world conditions, not perfect ones

It combines cellular and wifi into a single, more resilient connection and continuously adapts in real time, maintaining a usable stream even in weak or unstable signal environments. If the connection drops completely, the app automatically keeps your stream live and recovers as soon as conditions improve.

This is powered by TVU's ISX transmission technology, the same system used in professional broadcast production.

"We've watched IRL streaming grow from niche to a global movement, and TVU has been behind the biggest moments," said Paul Shen, CEO of TVU Networks. "There are creators out there right now, building real audiences, putting in the work. TVU Go gives them the reliability to match their ambition, keeping them connected to the communities they're building."

What Matters to Streamers, and Nothing Extra

TVU Go is designed to be powerful without being complicated. Giving streamers the tools they actually need, without extra setup:

Stay Live:

Combines cellular and Wifi into one resilient stream

Disconnect protection keeps your stream running even when signal drops

Create Anywhere:

Dual camera (POV + Face) with picture-in-picture and split screen

Pro-level features chat, overlays (PNG/alpha + HTML), and screen share built in

Go Bigger:

Stream up to five platforms at once

Start on OBS or IRL Toolkit on your desktop, then switch to your phone without ever dropping the stream

"This is a great option for people who want to stream IRL," said MeesterKeem, an IRL streamer with a niche focus on technology. "TVU Go gives you disconnect protection, picture-in-picture, multi-streaming everything in one app. You don't have to worry about anything else. You get the app and you have it all."

Official Support Partner: UnlimitedIRL

TVU Go launches with UnlimitedIRL as its official support partner. Known for powering some of the biggest IRL productions in the world, UnlimitedIRL brings hands-on expertise to help streamers get the most out of TVU Go from day one.

Pricing and Availability

TVU Go is available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. All plans include a 3-day free trial.

TVU Go Starter $29/month

50 streaming hours per month. Single destination. ISX dual-path signal aggregation, dual camera, overlays, chat, screen share.

TVU Go Unlimited $69/month

Unlimited streaming hours. Up to 5 simultaneous destinations. OBS and custom server integration, disconnect protection, priority support.

About TVU Networks

TVU Networks is a technology company specializing in IP-based live video solutions. Since 2005, TVU has provided cloud and hardware-based tools for live video capture, transmission, distribution, and management to broadcasters, sports leagues, news organizations, and content creators worldwide. TVU's patented ISX transmission protocol powers live productions across more than 100 countries. TVU Networks is headquartered in Mountain View, California. For more information, visit www.tvunetworks.com.

About UnlimitedIRL

UnlimitedIRL provides professional-grade mobile live streaming solutions for creators, brands, and events. Best known for its IRL Backpack, an all-in-one, bonded streaming system. UnlimitedIRL empowers streamers to go live from virtually anywhere with high-quality, low-latency video. Trusted by top influencers and global brands alike, UnlimitedIRL is shaping the future of mobile content creation. Learn more at www.unlimitedirl.com

Product Page: www.tvugo.app

SOURCE TVU Networks