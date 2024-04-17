Vantage Markets Wins "Most Innovative Broker" Award from FXBT; Redefines Trader Empowerment

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Markets (or Vantage) proudly announces its recognition as the recipient of the "Most Innovative Broker" award by FX Broker Tester (FXBT), marking a significant milestone in the financial industry.

FXBT is a platform that reviews, ranks, and compares forex brokers, with a core mission to empower individuals with essential information so they can make informed financial decisions. Its methodology focuses on evaluating critical aspects of each broker, including fees, technology, customer support, and safety.

FXBT awarded the "Most Innovative Broker" title to Vantage, in recognition of the company's commitment to providing traders with advanced tools and resources. Notably, Vantage's broker integration with TradingView has enhanced its traders' access to seamless trading and advanced charting tools. Recent enhancements to Vantage's website and Vantage app have also provided an improved trading experience, with transparent pricing comparisons, comprehensive educational content, and fast trade execution on mobile devices.

Reflecting on these developments, Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy & Trading Officer at Vantage, comments, "At Vantage, we're on an exciting journey of growth and innovation. Our dedication to pushing boundaries and providing traders with cutting-edge tools is at the heart of everything we do. The recognition from FX Broker Tester reaffirms our commitment to redefining the trading experience. As we evolve, our mission remains clear: to lead with innovation and support traders on their financial trading journey."

For more information about Vantage Markets and its innovative brokerage services, please visit Vantagemarkets.com .

About Vantage

Vantage is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contract for Differences (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 13 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

