Vedanta Completes Historic Demerger, Lists Four New Companies on BSE and NSE

MUMBAI, India, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vedanta Group marked a defining milestone in Indian corporate history with the successful listing of four newly demerged companies on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE). The landmark transformation creates five focused businesses central to India's industrial growth, infrastructure development, energy security and self-reliance ambitions.

The listing of Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Iron & Steel and Vedanta Power was commemorated through ceremonial bell-ringing ceremonies at the stock exchanges, marking the culmination of one of India's most significant corporate transformations.

Speaking on the occasion, Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta Group, said: "24 years ago, Vedanta became the first Indian company to list on the London Stock Exchange and went on to become a FTSE 100 company. Today, these businesses begin a new chapter as independent companies with dedicated management teams, focused capital allocation frameworks and ambitious growth plans."

Vedanta Aluminium (BSE: 544780) (NSE: VAML) begins its independent journey as India's largest aluminium producer and the world's third-largest aluminium producer ex- China. With the world's largest single-location aluminium smelter in Odisha, the company plans to double capacity to 6 MTPA and has the ambition of becoming the world's largest integrated aluminium producer.

Vedanta Oil & Gas (BSE: 382914) (NSE: VOGL) is one of India's leading private-sector oil and gas businesses and among the country's most strategically important energy producers. The company has a long-term ambition to scale production to 500,000 barrels per day.

Vedanta Iron & Steel (BSE: 544784) (NSE: VISL) is backed by nearly 4 billion tonnes of iron ore resources and approximately 800 KTPA of metallurgical coke capacity. The company has a roadmap to scale up to 15 MTPA and is focused on high-value segments including electrical steel, specialty and green steel products.

Vedanta Power (BSE: 544781) (NSE: VEDPOWER) is India's fifth-largest thermal power producer with 4.2 GW operational capacity. The company has a long-term vision to scale towards 20 GW, supporting India's industrial and digital growth. Vedanta Power is also evaluating opportunities in nuclear energy, recognising its potential as a clean, reliable 24x7 power source.

Vedanta Limited continues as the Group's flagship listed entity, anchored by Hindustan Zinc – the world's largest integrated zinc producer and top silver producer. The company also has a globally significant portfolio spanning copper, nickel, ferro alloys and other strategic minerals critical to India's future growth and resource security. Its portfolio includes Fujairah Gold, one of the Middle East's leading precious metals refineries, further strengthening Vedanta's presence across global precious metals markets. FACOR is positioned to become India's largest producer of special-grade ferro chrome and will soon become the country's only private-sector producer in certain manganese segments.

Together, these five companies represent some of India's most strategically important natural resources, energy and critical minerals businesses, positioned to create long-term value for investors and shareholders while supporting India's rapid economic growth.

SOURCE Vedanta Group