Xinhua Silk Road: 2026 RCEP Local Governments and Friendship Cities Cooperation (Huangshan) Forum opens in E China's Anhui

BEIJING, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 RCEP Local Governments and Friendship Cities Cooperation (Huangshan) Forum opened on May 28 in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, gathering government officials, diplomats, experts, representatives of business associations and enterprises from member countries of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) to discuss regional cooperation and opportunities.

Jointly organized by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) and the People's Government of Anhui Province, the forum is being held across the province's four cities, namely Hefei, Wuhu, Huangshan and Bozhou, from May 27 to 29.

Themed "New Vision, New Opportunity, New Cooperation", the forum aims to promote the new development blueprint, showcase emerging opportunities and advance practical exchanges and cooperation among RCEP member countries in areas such as trade and investment, as well as the development of new quality productive forces.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Yang Wanming, president of CPAFFC, said that since the implementation of RCEP four years ago, it has significantly promoted regional prosperity and development. He proposed to continue upholding openness and inclusiveness, focusing on practical cooperation, consolidating public support and emphasizing youth development.

In a video address, ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn said that the partnership between ASEAN and China embodies decades of sustained efforts in market development, mutual trust and deepened cooperation. Faced with a complex and evolving global situation, the partnership has demonstrated that only through continued collaboration and adherence to openness and mutual benefit can regional stability and growth be safeguarded.

Shi Zhongjun, Secretary-General of the ASEAN-China Centre, noted that the forum serves as an important platform for deepening regional cooperation among RCEP member countries. He expressed expectations for further cooperation with Anhui Province in promoting practical collaboration across trade, cultural exchanges and other sectors.

During the forum, 20 key cooperation projects were signed on site, involving 12 countries including China, Cambodia, Laos, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Japan, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Malaysia and Indonesia. The projects cover areas such as science and technology, investment, trade, cultural exchanges and friendship city cooperation.

As an annual national-level institutional forum, the forum has become an important platform for exchanges and cooperation between Anhui Province and RCEP member countries since its inaugural session in 2023.

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SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road