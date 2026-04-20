Xinhua Silk Road: 3TREES expands global reach amid eye-catching stone paint sales

BEIJING, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese healthy paint advocate and manufacturer SKSHU Paint Co., Ltd. (3TREES) expanded its global presence at a faster pace in recent years, hailing two straight years of global-leading sales of stone paint products recently.

According to an industry white paper released by U.S. consultancy firm Frost & Sullivan, 3TREES continued to rank the first with the world's largest stone paint sales in 2025, following its first acquisition of the ranking in 2024.

From an industry pacesetter at home to a proactive participant of global paint market, 3TREES is winning global customers with products that showcase superb adaptability and durability in certain tough environments.

Hong Jie, chairman and president of 3TREES, underscored in a recent distributor meeting significance of an explicit strategy, reliable products and systemic layout in its "going global" journey, saying the company is moving to transform from products export to technology, standard and system export.

Always taking product competitiveness as the core growth driver, 3TREES is seizing a firm foothold in the Middle East, Southeast Asian and African markets with its popular stone paint products.

Apart from the star products featuring stone-like appearance, ultra-long durability and environment friendly advantages, 3TREES' paint products that cater to different climates and environments are used in a broadening scale of industrial fields abroad.

For instance, its industrial paint products were adopted in a heavy-duty anti-corrosion coating solution to protect 10,000-ton ship loaders used in the Simandou iron ore mine project in Guinea.

In the face of the challenging engineering environment at the open mine, 3TREES provided its client with a set of polyurethane paint-based anti-corrosion solutions to ensure long-term and stable operation of core equipment in extremely harsh environments.

Such advanced products and technologies also caught attention of global clients during high-end international industrial exhibitions.

During expos held in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Indonesia last year and in the earlier months of this year, a wide array of green paint products and green building material solutions were in focus.

From April 23 to 27, 3TREES is scheduled to exhibit its healthy paint product series and green coating solutions at the ongoing 139th China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China to seek wider global presence.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/350244.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road