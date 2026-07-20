Xinhua Silk Road: 3TREES sets Guinness World Record with largest coatings showroom in China

BEIJING, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- China's leading coatings producer 3TREES unveiled a nearly 20,000-square-meter coatings showroom in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province, on July 16, which has been certified by Guinness World Records as the world's largest coatings showroom.

(PRNewsfoto/Xinhua Silk Road)

At the launching ceremony of the 3TREES Quality Homes Technology Experience Center, Hong Jie, Chairman and CEO of 3TREES, and Guinness World Records Adjudicator Luo Qiong jointly unveiled the commemorative plaque. Nearly a thousand attendees, including representatives from all walks of life, business partners and staff, participated in the ceremony.

The experience center aims to build a one-stop delivery system for future quality homes, better satisfy people's yearning for a better life, steer the industry toward coordinated progress of product quality and services, and advance high-quality industrial development.

Transformed from an over-20-year-old industrial workshop, the venue is renovated with eco-friendly materials developed by 3TREES. While retaining the historical marks of the industrial age, innovative materials and intelligent construction techniques inject modern vitality into the entire space.

Designed by the world's top design institutions and experts, the center is positioned as an international, industrial-style one-stop super exhibition hall. It integrates brand display, cultural inheritance and immersive scenario experience, and adopts scenario-based, digital and humanized design, comprehensively presenting full-scenario solutions covering 3TREES' retail, engineering, industrial coatings, intelligent construction, traditional lacquer and better living sectors.

The renovation retains the original main structural frame of the workshop, serving as solid evidence of 3TREES' stable product quality and reliable on-site delivery capability.

Open to upstream and downstream industry players, the center acts as a platform to convey 3TREES' culture and strength, and facilitates supply-demand matching, joint technological innovation and resource exchange.

It also embodies 3TREES' social commitments, including developing green building materials, supporting urban renewal, and accelerating domestic substitution of high-end industrial coatings.

The renewed workshop leads the industry in three dimensions -- scale, scene construction and industrial chain integration, creating a replicable and promotable model for the aging factory renovation. It represents an exemplary exploratory practice integrating urban renewal and industrial tourism.

Earning the Guinness World Record for the world's largest coatings showroom demonstrates that Chinese coatings brands are stepping onto the global stage with broader international vision and stronger cultural confidence, showcasing an innovative integrated model combining green intelligent manufacturing and spatial aesthetics to the whole world.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/351375.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road