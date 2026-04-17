Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese baijiu maker highlights enduring craftsmanship, openness for broader Global South cooperation

BEIJING, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When the advent of the 2026 Global South Financiers Forum brought chances to explore deeper cooperation recently, Wu Yuefei, vice chairman and general manager of Chinese baijiu maker Fenjiu Group, highlighted enduring craftsmanship, openness and joint endeavors for a shared future.

On March 24, the Chinese baijiu maker presented a Qinghua Fenjiu Night event featuring blue-and-white porcelain-themed product displays to heads of financial institutions, scholars and industry representatives from home and abroad.

While talking about brand storytelling via liquor as the shared interest, Wu attributed the long-lasting popularity of Fenjiu at home to its adherence to time-honored craftsmanship-backed quality.

As Wu noted, Fenjiu Group firmly believes that for both industrial and financial businesses, product quality-based long-term development is the only way forward to navigate challenges of the times.

As the chief partner of the forum, Fenjiu Group, whose baijiu brewing history witnessed the vicissitudes of China's baijiu industry, is a quintessential producer that values as always production technique refinement and premium quality.

In Wu's eyes, light-flavor Chinese baijiu stands not only for a style, but also for a mindset where through building an open, transparent and inclusive development environment can global partners thrive amid extensive cooperation.

Nowadays, Fenjiu Group is opening its arms to press ahead with the creative transformation and innovative development of traditional Chinese liquor culture, striving for a wider global market share of Chinese baijiu.

By late March, Fenjiu products had been exported to 60-plus countries and regions around the world via its marketing networks covering five continents and key duty-free ports worldwide.

As a traditional Chinese dancing performance rekindled memories of ancient Silk Road trade of Chinese baijiu during the Qinghua Fenjiu Night, Wu welcomed participants of the 2026 Global South Financiers Forum to seek more win-win and long-term cooperation.

At the Beijing-located National Financial Information Center where the forum was hosted on March 25-26, a Fenjiu cocktail exhibition hall was widely lauded by the Chinese and foreign attendees of the forum.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/350217.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road