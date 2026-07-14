Offering Watch Items and a Uniquely G-SHOCK Virtual World

TOKYO, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today that it will begin offering content on an immersive gaming and creation platform Roblox as part of the VIRTUAL G-SHOCK project.

Casio will offer avatar items recreating iconic G-SHOCK timepieces on Roblox, an immersive gaming and creation platform that has more than 150 million daily active users (DAUs) worldwide and is especially popular among younger users.

Casio to Bring New G-SHOCK Brand Experiences to Young People on Roblox G-SHOCK Items/Challenge the Skate Obby: G-SHOCK

To help users express their own style in Roblox, where they can customize their avatars and enjoy fashion, Casio is offering 12 watch items. Users can choose their favorite model from a variety of colors and enjoy finding the G-SHOCK watch that matches their style, even in a virtual space.

Casio will launch "Challenge the Skate Obby: G-SHOCK," a unique world where players can immerse themselves in the G-SHOCK worldview by enjoying a skateboarding obstacle race. Based on the Roblox obby game format, which is popular among younger users, the world lets players enjoy challenging themselves again and again as they overcome obstacles.

A special launch event will be held from July 15 to August 2 (UTC).

Overview of G-SHOCK Items

Avatar watch items recreating the iconic G-SHOCK DW-5600 and GA-2100 timepieces will be available for purchase on Roblox. Each model comes in six color variations, for a total of 12 items. Users can easily switch between watch items to match their avatar.

The watch items also include a utility feature that activates special effects when worn in "Challenge the Skate Obby: G-SHOCK."

Launch: 3:00 am, July 15 (Wed), UTC

https://www.roblox.com/catalog?Category=1&CreatorName=G-SHOCK&CreatorType=Group

Overview of Challenge the Skate Obby: G-SHOCK

"Challenge the Skate Obby: G-SHOCK" is an obstacle race themed around skateboarding, an icon of street culture. Inspired by the durability tests used in actual G-SHOCK quality testing, the course challenges players to overcome a series of obstacles as they race toward the goal.

Launch: 3:00 am, July 15 (Wed), UTC

https://www.roblox.com/games/116152135419003/Challenge-the-Skate-Obby-G-SHOCK

Special site

https://gshock.casio.com/intl/virtual/roblox/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3005673/image1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3005674/PRN__Roblox.jpg