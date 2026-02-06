CES 2026 Innovation Award Honoree iGarden M1 Pro Max Launches as World's First Bionic Dual-Vision Pool Cleaner

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its recognition as a CES 2026 Innovation Award Honoree, the iGarden M1 Pro Max has officially launched globally today, establishing a new technical standard as the World's First Bionic Dual-Vision pool cleaner. This flagship device moves beyond the blind randomization of legacy robots by constructing a biomimetic "Eye, Brain, and Body" triangle. This architectural shift allows the M1 Pro Max to perceive depth, make intelligent decisions, and execute heavy-duty cleaning with a level of autonomy that redefines the category.

The pool cleaner'core advantage lies in its Biomimetic Dual-Vision system. Unlike traditional sensors, this system utilizes the parallax principle to generate true 3D depth data, identifying stairs, slopes, and even 40cm shallow water tanning ledges with precision. This visual input feeds the Vision Intelligence system, driving the industry-first AI Target System. If debris is detected in the same area after multiple passes, the system automatically engages Turbo Mode, instantly unleashing triple suction (300%) to drive power into the extreme zone for the toughest debris.

Powering this deep cleaning capability is the Certified Dual-System Architecture. The M1 Pro Max delivers an ultra-long 10-hour runtime, supported by a High-Energy Battery System and the iGarden AI-Inverter 2.0. This smart inverter adapts power to the specific task, ensuring energy is optimized for the Dual-Force Flow System, which generates a massive wave of sustained suction for superior adhesion. Combined with an AI Timer that allows for 21 days of maintenance-free operation, the M1 Pro Max delivers a true "Mind-Free Living" experience.

The user experience is designed for minimal interaction and maximum reliability. The device solves the "anxiety of retrieval" with One-Touch Waterline Return, utilizing sonar-based communication for an instant response. Maintenance is equally effortless; the 4.5L High-Capacity Debris Chamber and Dual-Layered Filtration System feature a clog-resistant design that maintains professional-grade cleaning efficiency even when full.

This seamless integration of power and intelligence has already garnered significant industry attention. The Gadgeteer noted iGarden's debut of a "trust-centered AI ecosystem" at CES 2026, highlighting the brand's shift toward genuine utility. Cathleen Cao, Product Development Director at iGarden, emphasizes that this is by design. "Technology should not demand attention; it should quietly orchestrate life," says Cao. "The M1 Pro Max embodies our philosophy of 'When Technology Steps Back.' The most advanced technology is the one you barely notice because it leaves no trace—except a perfectly maintained environment."

This launch signals a major shift in the iGarden brand narrative for 2026, centering on the concept of Artful Living Technology. The company posits that outdoor spaces should feel like freedom rather than responsibility. The M1 Pro Max is designed to be part of a self-managing outdoor ecosystem that runs longer, moves gently, and leaves no trace. By focusing on uninterrupted autonomy, iGarden ensures the garden behaves as one living system. The technology is built to be "Always Gentle by Design," respecting the rhythms of nature while ensuring the outdoor experience remains effortless, intelligent, and alive.

The iGarden M1 Pro Max is available for purchase now starting at $1,199. To order, please visit the official iGarden store.

As the innovative brand of Fairland Group, iGarden is leading the global AI Garden revolution. By fusing advanced AI with eco–smart design, we create outdoor spaces that think, adapt, and self–manage. Our curated portfolio, from AI–enhanced pool cleaners and swim jets to smart lawn mowers, AI–driven pumps, and AIoT systems, delivers a seamless lifestyle that is quiet, sustainable, and beautifully intelligent. With iGarden, outdoor living becomes a feeling of ease, of connection, of art in everyday motion. Always Intelligent. Always Inspiring. Always Sustainable.

