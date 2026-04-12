CGTN AMERICA & CCTV UN: Commemoration of 55th Anniversary of Ping-Pong Diplomacy Held in Beijing

WASHINGTON , April 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CGTN America & CCTV UN releases "Commemoration of 55th Anniversary of Ping-Pong Diplomacy Held in Beijing"

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A commemorative event marking the 55th anniversary of China-US Ping-Pong Diplomacy was held on Friday at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing.

The commemoration was jointly hosted by the General Administration of Sport of China, China Media Group (CMG) and the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries.

More than 500 participants attended the event, including representatives from government agencies, international organizations, the sports and media sectors, as well as youth delegates from both countries.

CMG President Shen Haixiong emphasized that CMG remains committed to bringing people from China and the US closer through exchanges and cooperation, and to advancing mutual learning. At a new starting point as China embarks on the next Five-Year Plan period, Shen added that CMG stands ready to work with all sectors to carry forward the spirit of "Ping-Pong Diplomacy" and contribute to building a community with a shared future for humanity.

Jan Carol Berris, vice president of the National Committee on United States-China Relations, who was involved in the Ping-Pong exchanges 55 years ago, said she hopes the spirit of mutual respect and friendly engagement embodied in "Ping-Pong Diplomacy" will help foster a strong, stable and respectful bilateral relationship that serves the interests of people from both countries and contributes to global peace and development.

Petra Erika Gummesson Soerling, president of the International Table Tennis Federation, described "Ping-Pong Diplomacy" as a landmark in the history of table tennis, hoping that its spirit will be carried forward to strengthen cross-border friendship.

During the event, former table tennis players Liang Geliang, Zheng Minzhi, Connie Mae Sweeris and Judy Louise Hoarfrost shared their memories of the historic ping-pong journey that bridged China-US relations more than half a century ago.

CMG's documentary, "The Silver Ball: A Journey Beyond," was officially released at the event, tracing how sports can foster people-to-people exchanges between China and the US.

The ceremony also marked the launch of a series of China-US youth sports exchange activities for 2026.

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