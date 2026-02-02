CGTN AMERICA & CCTV UN: Cultural Event Celebrating the Spring Festival and the 55th Anniversary of China-U.S. Ping-Pong Diplomacy

WASHINGTON, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CGTN America & CCTV UN releases "Cultural Event Celebrating the Spring Festival and the 55th Anniversary of China-U.S. Ping-Pong Diplomacy."

As the Year of the Horse approaches and the Spring Festival draws near, China Media Group presents "Prelude to the Spring Festival Gala - The World Watches the CMG Gala Together," along with activities commemorating the 55th anniversary of China-U.S. Ping-Pong Diplomacy. The special event will take place on Tuesday, February 3rd, at Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Washington, a site that holds enduring symbolic value in the history of China-U.S. cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

Now in its third consecutive year, the flagship "Prelude to the Spring Festival Gala" aims to share the rich culture of the Spring Festival with the international community while promoting mutual understanding among diverse civilizations and cultural exchanges between China and countries around the world. Watching the annual CMG Spring Festival Gala has been a tradition for Chinese people. The celebration serves as a cultural symbol for the world to explore and understand China.

In conjunction with the Spring Festival celebration, this year marks the 55th anniversary of the groundbreaking Ping-Pong Diplomacy, the historic exchange that began in 1971 and helped break the ice between China and the United States. What began with a series of friendly table tennis matches evolved into a landmark moment in modern diplomatic history, illustrating the unique power of sports and cultural exchanges to bridge differences and open channels for dialogue and cooperation.

The CMG-hosted event will feature remarks from distinguished guests from both China and the United States, and showcase dynamic table tennis demonstrations honoring the spirit of Ping-Pong Diplomacy and engaging musical performances.

Through this celebration, the event highlights the enduring power of culture and sports to connect people across borders. By revisiting the spirit of Ping-Pong Diplomacy and presenting the shared joy of the Spring Festival, the gathering encourages younger generations to embrace dialogue, mutual respect, and cross-cultural understanding.

