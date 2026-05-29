EngineAI Launches Shenzhen Intelligent Manufacturing Base as First Batch of T800 Humanoid Robots Roll Off the Production Line to Begin Mass Delivery

Spanning around 12,000 square meters, the Shenzhen Base features an integrated, closed-loop manufacturing process that covers everything from incoming material inspection and component assembly testing to final assembly, end-of-line testing, mass shipment, and after-sales maintenance. With this efficient layout, a new humanoid robot can roll off the production line every 15 minutes.

"From our first test machine in 2024, to the small-scale production of hundreds of PM01 units in 2025, and now to the qualitative leap toward a 10,000-unit delivery capability, we are entering a new phase of industrialization and commercialization," said Mr. Zhao Tongyang, Founder and CEO of EngineAI. "By building a manufacturing system centered on quality, efficiency, and intelligent production, we have accelerated our journey from pilot production to mass manufacturing and from zero to scale."

Four Strategic Pillars for Uncompromising Quality

Leveraging its full-stack independent R&D capability, EngineAI has established a rigorous quality assurance framework built upon four strategic pillars:

Supply Chain Quality Control: All components, from integrated joints to full assemblies, meet strict standards to ensure only qualified parts enter the production flow.

All components, from integrated joints to full assemblies, meet strict standards to ensure only qualified parts enter the production flow. Advanced Production Processes: Automated locking, gluing, and laser welding equipment has increased production efficiency by 40% while maintaining strict process standardization.

Automated locking, gluing, and laser welding equipment has increased production efficiency by 40% while maintaining strict process standardization. Smart Manufacturing Upgrade: A comprehensive digital management system enables full-link traceability, giving every component and finished robot a unique production identity trackable across the entire value chain.

A comprehensive digital management system enables full-link traceability, giving every component and finished robot a unique production identity trackable across the entire value chain. Rigorous Testing & Validation: Each robot must pass 79 full-dimensional quality inspections and 46 working condition simulation tests before delivery, ensuring consistent high performance and stability across every unit.

Multi-Regional Capacity Layout to Support Global Expansion

"As our intelligent manufacturing network expands across Shenzhen, Henan, and beyond, these facilities will work together to better allocate capacity and respond faster to the market, creating a more efficient foundation for future global growth," said Mr. Ren Guowen, Co-founder of EngineAI.

About EngineAI

Founded in October 2023, EngineAI is an innovator in the field of general-purpose embodied intelligence. Its core team consists of industry professionals from leading global universities, combining strong academic expertise with extensive engineering experience. The company has achieved full-stack in-house development across core robotic components, motion control algorithms, and embodied AI technologies. Its product portfolio spans multiple application scenarios, including the SA01, designed to make advanced robotics more accessible; the SE01, which demonstrated one of the world's earliest human-like walking capabilities; the PM01, which achieved the world's first humanoid robot front flip; and the T800, designed for high-dynamic and heavy-duty operational environments.

As humanoid robotics moves from research to real-world deployment, EngineAI is working with partners across commercial services, education, scientific research, and industrial manufacturing to accelerate large-scale adoption. The company is committed to advancing embodied intelligence through continuous innovation and delivering practical robotic solutions that help shape the future of work and industry.

For more information about EngineAI, please visit https://en.engineai.com.cn/

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