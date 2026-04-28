MILAN, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haier Group (Haier) has successfully concluded its exhibition at Milan Design Week 2026, held from April 21 to 26. The event further strengthens Haier's global brand matrix as a premium, innovative force in international markets.

Milan Design Week 2026: Haier and Fisher & Paykel double down on premium global brand power, pushing boundaries to empower better living Haier accentuating local growth through R&D and manufacturing through building robust local footprints around the world

Haier presented a six-zone immersive experience blending design, adaptive technology, and connected ecosystems. As Haier Group's premium brand, Fisher & Paykel also staged a successful showcase at the event, unveiling the Nature—Ritual at EuroCucina and releasing its State of the Art Collection, reaffirming the Group's commitment to human-centered, artistically infused living.

The joint presence marked a significant milestone in Haier's multi-brand global strategy, showcasing how two distinct brands, one rooted in smart ecosystems, the other in heritage design, together elevate the standard for modern living.

Building a global premium innovation brand matrix

Haier's multi-brand global service matrix stems from a long‑term commitment to deep market cultivation, grounded in its early strategic footprint. Over three decades, it has evolved from exporter to fully localized player with factories, R&D centers and marketing hubs set up globally, completing its "Trinity" model of local R&D, manufacturing, and marketing.

The impact of Haier's innovation-driven strategy is evident across its brand portfolio. In 2012, Haier Group acquired Fisher & Paykel, the global premium home appliance company from Aotearoa New Zealand, and the synergy between the two companies has delivered significant results across global expansion, technological innovation, product iteration, and market leadership.

Shifting from shareholder‑driven to user‑driven innovation, Haier has enabled differentiated brand positioning for both Haier and Fisher & Paykel in Australia and New Zealand. Empowered by Haier, the New Zealand R&D center, one of Haier's five global hubs, has accelerated breakthroughs in drawer systems, direct drive motors, and linear compressors. Notably, Fisher & Paykel washing machines rose from less than 1% to 22% market share in Australia in just 18 months, and is also leading in refrigerators and outdoor products.

In 2025, Fisher & Paykel's 60cm Series 11 Minimal Combi-Steam Oven and 91cm Series 11 Integrated Refrigerator Freezer earned Red Dot's Best of the Best award, a recognition of the brand's own design excellence, with Haier enabling the brand to scale and thrive without compromising its heritage.

Haier is also accentuating local growth through R&D and manufacturing through building robust local footprints around the world.

Through strategic sports marketing, Haier has strengthened emotional ties with international consumers. As a global partner of Roland‑Garros, the ATP Tour, and an official partner of Liverpool FC, PSG, and Serie A, Haier introduced the "Haier‑Cam" referee camera, which has been used in over 100 Serie A matches, placing fans at the heart of the action. These partnerships go beyond logos, creating shared moments of passion and driving tangible brand uplift.

Beyond smart appliances, Haier is expanding its health, digital, and new energy footprints globally. It has built a life sciences hub in the UK and Netherlands, supplying ultra-low temperature freezers to Oxford University, Imperial College, and hospitals in Bologna and Copenhagen. Haier New Energy has deployed distributed solar, storage, and balcony power solutions in over 50 countries.

Looking ahead, Haier remains committed to building a global innovation brand matrix, guided by its vision: "More Creation, More Possibilities." By continuously pushing the boundaries of technology, localization, and cross-industry ecosystems, Haier aims to unlock new value for users and partners alike: shaping a smarter, more sustainable future for homes and businesses around the world.

For more information:

Visit the official websites: Haier | Fisher & Paykel

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