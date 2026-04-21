3Trees Ranked No. 1 Globally by 2025 Stone Paint Sales Volume, Advancing International Strategy

PUTIAN, China, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SKSHU Paint Co., Ltd. ("3Trees"), a leading provider of building coating solutions, has been ranked No. 1 globally by sales volume of stone paint in 2025, according to a Frost & Sullivan Market Position Statement issued in January 2026. The recognition marks 3Trees's second consecutive year leading the category globally, underscoring its continued investment in product performance and international development.

(PRNewsfoto/SKSHU Paint Co., Ltd.) (PRNewsfoto/SKSHU Paint Co., Ltd.)

At its recent national distributor conference, Hong Jie, chairman and president of 3Trees, said the company is advancing its international strategy beyond product exports toward a broader model that covers technology, standards and operational capabilities, with the aim of becoming a trusted green partner for customers worldwide.

3Trees's progress in international markets has been supported by its product portfolio and its ability to adapt to diverse climate and project requirements. Its stone paint products, recognized for their natural stone-like finish, long-term durability and environmentally responsible performance, have been applied in demanding environments ranging from extreme heat in the Middle East to high humidity in Southeast Asia.

Beyond decorative coatings, the company has also extended its solutions to industrial applications in international markets. In a project in Guinea, 3Trees industrial coatings provided a heavy-duty anticorrosion solution for 10,000-ton port loading equipment, supporting the long-term stable operation of critical machinery in harsh conditions.

In recent years, 3Trees has continued to deepen its international strategy through more localized market development. The company has expanded its presence in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam, while exploring opportunities in Thailand and Angola. Its localized approach includes building channel and service networks in Southeast Asia and advancing local production and sales in Africa.

As global demand grows for durable, climate-adaptive and more sustainable building materials, 3Trees aims to further strengthen its international operating model and deliver solutions tailored to local market conditions and customer needs.

About SKSHU Paint Co., Ltd.

Established in 2002, 3Trees is a global coatings provider dedicated to high-performance, environmentally responsible solutions for the building industry. Its portfolio covers exterior and interior paints, insulation, waterproofing, and decorative systems, supported by customized, locally adapted services that help clients build with confidence and meet evolving sustainability needs.

3Trees Contact:

Email: [email protected]

WhatsApp: Nina Lin, +86 15860082171

SOURCE SKSHU Paint Co., Ltd.