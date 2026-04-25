5,000+ Brands Spotlight Global Trends at RX Huabo's Shenzhen Gift Fair 2026

SHENZHEN, China, April 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For international buyers seeking new products, reliable suppliers, and market-ready trends, organized by RX Huabo, the 34th China (Shenzhen) International Gifts, Handicrafts, Watches & Houseware Fair opens today at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center, reinforcing its position as one of the Asia-Pacific region's leading sourcing events for the gift and home sector.

This year's show spans 300,000 square meters and brings together 4,500 exhibitors, with 250,000 professional buyers expected to attend. More than 5,000 brands are showcasing new products across eight core categories, providing overseas buyers with a centralized platform for sourcing and partnership development.

Cultural Creativity Goes Global: Heritage Meets Modern Demand

In recent years, intangible cultural heritage has emerged as a powerful vehicle for cultural storytelling on the global stage. At the fair, companies are transforming traditional crafts such as tie-dye, bamboo weaving, lacquerware, and mortise-and-tenon joinery into contemporary consumer products, from creative stationery to home décor. Brands such as Tianye Trend Toys and Xingtai Yilinfeng are embedding these elements into everyday items, driving rising global demand.

From Function to Expression: Tableware and Drinkware as Social Currency

As lifestyle aesthetics and social experiences increasingly converge, tableware and drinkware are evolving beyond utility into symbols of identity and taste. Huaguang Porcelain, frequently featured at international summits, reflects a blend of tradition and modern elegance, while drinkware innovators such as DKADI and FUGUANG are gaining traction through advanced insulation technologies and refined Chinese aesthetics. Emerging brands like Chakolab are redefining the category through modular designs that transform everyday drinkware into lifestyle accessories and social media-ready products. Through material innovation and scenario-based design, these products reflect consumers' growing demand for individuality and emotional connection.

About RX Huabo

With over 30 years of industry experience, RX Huabo is one of the most influential exhibition organizers in the Gift & Home sector in the Asia-Pacific region and is part of RX, the global leader in events and exhibitions. It organizes 16 professional B2B exhibitions annually, bringing together over 10,000 exhibitors and 1 million products to serve 3 million buyers. Through its online platform Limaotong, the new media matrix to build an omni-channel B2B online and offline trading platform to help quality suppliers, for millions of professional buyers to provide a year-round, efficient procurement platform.

Contact: Lisa Li at [email protected]

For more information, please visit www.rxhuabo.com.cn.

SOURCE RX Huabo