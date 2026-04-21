Automated and resource-efficient: tesa and AUMOVIO develop debondable adhesive solution for automotive displays

In automotive display manufacturing, adhesive solutions are the primary technology used to meet growing demand for sleek and ultra-thin frames. In cooperation with AUMOVIO, tesa is now taking the next step. The new solution combines state-of-the-art bonding technology with optimized material usage and pioneering concepts – enabling a controlled, detachable adhesive bond that simplifies corrections during production and repairs throughout the entire product life cycle.

Precision meets durable, selectively detachable adhesive bonding

The new process uses an adhesive tape applied robotically. The bond is instantly load-bearing and can be seamlessly integrated into existing production lines. At the same time, it can be detached as required, allowing display assemblies to be selectively replaced or reworked during production or service – without having to replace the entire display module.

"This partnership demonstrates how innovative materials technology is advancing the mobility of tomorrow. Together with AUMOVIO, we offer automated adhesive bonds that not only provide long-term durability but can also be deliberately debonded – enabling efficient production, longer product life cycles, and circular product concepts. This helps our customers translate their sustainability goals into tangible product solutions," says David Caro, Head of Automotive at tesa.

Pavel Prouza, Head of the User Experience business area (UX) of AUMOVIO, explains, "The combination of highly precise, automated application and targeted detachability adds an important element to our manufacturing and quality processes. It strengthens the robustness of our production, reduces material waste, and promotes efficient use of valuable components. For the end customer, this could even mean that future repairs may require replacing only the affected individual components in a cost-effective way."

More sustainable display solution: securely bonded but still detachable

The new system is a significant step toward the future, combining the proven advantages of viscoelastic adhesive bonds with properties that support circularity. The bond requires no curing time and reliably compensates for material expansion across the full temperature range typically encountered in automotive environments. Thanks to its fully automated application, it can be seamlessly integrated into existing production lines. With a tape width of only 2 mm, it enables exceptionally narrow display bezels similar to those seen in smartphones.

At the same time, the bond can be detached as required. Display assemblies can be selectively replaced or reworked during production or service without replacing the entire display module.

tesa and AUMOVIO use adhesive tapes featuring Debonding on Demand technology, which allows the bond to be selectively detached with little effort.

This facilitates the replacement of individual display units during the product's life cycle as well as recycling at the end of the vehicle's service life. AUMOVIO is already in discussions with automotive manufacturers on the implementation of recycling and repair programs for selected components. The solution supports the circular economy, making a tangible contribution to AUMOVIO's sustainability strategy by creating long-term economic, social, and environmental value through innovative mobility solutions.

With the official launch of the partnership, tesa and AUMOVIO are now preparing integration of this new solution into volume production for the second quarter of 2026.

About tesa SE

As a multinational company, tesa has been developing innovative adhesive tapes and self-adhesive product solutions for various industries, commercial customers, and end consumers for more than 125 years. There are already more than 7,000 tesa adhesive solutions that help improve the work, products or lives of our customers. Today, the focus is on sustainability and energy-saving processes. tesa invests in the development of environmentally friendly products and solvent-free manufacture processes as well as in the use of renewable energy sources at its locations. tesa is active in 100 countries and operates plants in Germany, Italy, China, the USA, and in Vietnam. Around three-quarters of the tesa Group's sales (2025: €1.7 billion) are generated by applications for industries.

Press contact

tesa SE Corporate Communications

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Email: [email protected]

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SOURCE tesa SE