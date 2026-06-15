Cathay United Bank Ho Chi Minh City Branch Recognized by The Asian Banker for Consumer Lending Technology

HANOI, Vietnam, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay United Bank Ho Chi Minh City Branch (CUBHCM) has been awarded "Best Consumer Lending Technology in Vietnam" at The Asian Banker Financial Technology Innovation Vietnam Awards 2026 for its CUB Vietnam App.

Cathay United Bank Ho Chi Minh City Branch’s CUB Vietnam App was named Best Consumer Lending Technology in Vietnam by The Asian Banker; Ms. Hung Yun Liu, Head of Consumer Banking at CUBHCM, accepted the award on behalf of the bank. (Photo provided by Cathay United Bank)

The CUB Vietnam App features a revolving credit line model, allowing customers to apply once and reuse their approved credit limit for up to five years, with a maximum credit line of VND 40 million. The lending process is fully digital, covering application, approval, and disbursement. Loans can be approved and funded in as little as five minutes, reducing the need for in-person procedures and simplifying access to credit.

"We have focused on making the lending process simpler and more accessible through digitalization," said Ms. Hung Yun, Liu, Head of Consumer Banking at CUBHCM."The revolving credit design allows customers to manage their short-term and ongoing funding needs more flexibly. Once approved, customers can draw down funds multiple times within a five-year period".

Launched in 2024, the CUB Vietnam App is part of Cathay United Bank's ongoing digital development in Vietnam. The platform is designed to support mobile-first usage and improve customer experience in personal lending. Since its launch, the app has reached over 1 million registered users and recorded more than 7.2 million downloads, reflecting steady growth in adoption.

CUBHCM was also recognized at The Asset Triple A Sustainable Infrastructure Awards 2026, receiving "Water Acquisition Financing Deal of the Year" and "Renewable Energy Deal of the Year – Waste-to-Energy" awards in May 2026, reflecting its participation in infrastructure financing projects.

As CUBHCM approaches its 21st year of operations in Vietnam in 2026, the country continues to serve as Cathay United Bank's "Second Home" and a key pillar of its regional strategy. Building on the strong corporate banking foundation, the branch has expanded into digital and retail financial services over time, aligning with changing customer needs and market conditions.

As it enters its third decade, CUB remains dedicated to deepening its local presence and enhancing regional connectivity, leveraging the full strength of its parent group to deliver integrated financial solutions. The Bank continues to focus on long-term relationships, product development, and local engagement, while supporting cross-border connectivity and sustainable growth.

Cathay United Bank (CUB) is a subsidiary of Cathay Financial Holdings (CFH), operating 232 branches and offices across the Asia-Pacific region. CFH has more than 60 years of experience in Taiwan and operates 969 locations region-wide, with assets under management exceeding USD 400 billion.

SOURCE Cathay United Bank