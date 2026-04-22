Cathay United Bank Ho Chi Minh City Branch Tops Vietnam Loans Bookrunner League Table 2025; Wins Double Honors at The Asset Triple A Awards 2026

Driving Vietnam's syndicated loan market through landmark ESG and capital markets transactions

TAIPEI, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay United Bank – Ho Chi Minh City Branch (CUBHCM) announced a record year in 2025, ranking No. 1 in the Vietnam Loans Bookrunner League Table (All Currencies)[1] with USD 617 million in bookrunner credits. The strong performance was further recognized at The Asset Triple A Sustainable Finance Awards 2026, where CUBHCM received two major accolades—Best ESG Loan and Best Syndicated Loan (Securities)— underscoring its ability to originate, structure, and distribute landmark financing in Vietnam.

Cathay United Bank-Ho Chi Minh City Branch Tops Vietnam Loans Bookrunner League Table in 2025; Wins Dual Honors at The Asset Triple A Awards 2026. (Cathay United Bank)

This market‑leading position was driven by CUBHCM's robust regional network, deep client engagement, swift execution capabilities, ESG structuring expertise, and access to cross‑border liquidity. Deeply embedded in the Vietnamese market, the branch participated in more than half of the 24 syndicated loan transactions in 2025, a level of market involvement that reinforced its position as the No. 1 bookrunner. Together, these strengths have positioned the branch as a key arranger in Vietnam's increasingly sophisticated loan market.

Such capabilities were prominently reflected in CUBHCM's role in award‑winning transactions recognized by The Asset. Notably, CUBHCM acted as one of the Mandated Lead Arrangers, Underwriters, and Bookrunners (MLAUBs) for Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank's ("VPBank") USD 1.56 billion Green Loan Facility, marking:

The largest ESG loan in Asia-Pacific for a bank borrower

The largest syndicated loan ever arranged for a Vietnamese financial institution

The most widely syndicated loan for a bank borrower, including 44 international lenders.

Meanwhile, the Best Syndicated Loan (Securities) award recognized CUBHCM's role in the USD 230 million syndicated loan facility for Techcom Securities Joint Stock Company ("Techcom Securities"), a landmark transaction that demonstrated CUBHCM's capability in structuring and syndicating large-scale facilities for Vietnam's securities sector.

Beyond award-winning transactions, CUBHCM delivered a strong year across its broader syndication portfolio. In 2025, the branch originated as MLA/MLAB/MLAUB for 15 syndicated and club transactions, with a total deal size of over USD 3.5 billion[2].

As global trade and supply chains continue to evolve, businesses increasingly require financial partners capable of delivering resilient, sophisticated, and cross‑border solutions. Cathay United Bank (CUB) has built an extensive international footprint with more than 67 business locations across 11 markets, especially deepen its long-term investment in the AESAN region, including branches and representative offices in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, and other key economies like China and Hong Kong to support the region's dynamic growth.

Looking ahead, the Bank will continue strengthening its international presence and expanding its capabilities in customized cross‑border loans, structured financing, and project finance to provide comprehensive financial solutions that help businesses grow with confidence.

CUB is a subsidiary of Cathay Financial Holdings (Cathay FHC), which operates 969 branches across Asia and manages more than USD 400 billion in assets. Since CUB entered Vietnamese market in 2005, CUB has built a strong and trusted local presence and remains committed to delivering professional service quality and an exceptional customer experience—reinforcing the role as a reliable long‑term partner for clients in Vietnam and throughout the region.

[1] Source: CUB, LSEG Loan Connector 2025 [2] Source: CUB, LSEG Loan Connector 2025

SOURCE Cathay United Bank