Cellebrite Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in AI-powered Digital Investigative and Intelligence solutions, today announced that the Company plans to participate in the following investor conferences in May and June:

Date: May 18, 2026 Conference: J.P. Morgan 2026 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference Presentation Time 3:30 p.m. ET Format: Fireside Chat Cellebrite executive: Thomas Hogan, chief executive officer David Barter, chief financial officer Roni Fialkov, senior vice president, global finance Event URL: https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/jp-morgan-2026-global-technology-media-and-communications-conference Webcast URL: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/tmc26/sessions/318713-cellebrite-di-ltd/webcast/public



Date: May 27, 2026 Conference: TD Cowen 52nd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Presentation Time: 11:25 a.m. ET Format: Fireside Chat Cellebrite executives: David Barter, chief financial officer Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations Event URL: https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/td-cowen-annual-tmt-conference Webcast URL: https://event.summitcast.com/view/GSXkFLqLwmvLB7AnnUj3ti/guest_book?session_id=jr2gGDQmKRcqW3U3DaXeCT



Date: May 28, 2026 Conference: Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference Format: 1x1 Meetings Only Cellebrite executives: David Barter, chief financial officer Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations

Date: June 3, 2026 Conference: William Blair 46th Annual Growth Conference Presentation Time: 11:40 a.m. ET Format: Fireside Chat Event URL: https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/william-blair-46th-annual-growth-conference Webcast URL: https://event.summitcast.com/view/DTqswnj6gGSWZ7ywFcvpAo/guest_book?session_id=BXndAorr67BsBSqKdDpCQP Cellebrite executives: David Barter, chief financial officer Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations



Date: June 10, 2026 Conference: Mizuho Technology Conference 2026 Presentation Time: 10:50 a.m. ET Format: 1x1 Meetings Only Cellebrite executives: David Barter, chief financial officer Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations



Date: June 11, 2026 Conference: D.A. Davidson 2026 Technology & Consumer Conference Format: 1x1 Meetings Only Cellebrite executives: David Barter, chief financial officer Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations

Access to the webcasts for the fireside chats and management presentation is available in the events section within the Cellebrite investor relations microsite at https://investors.cellebrite.com/events-presentations.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite's (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to protect communities, nations and businesses as a global leader in digital investigative and intelligence solutions. More than 7,000 global law enforcement agencies, defense and intelligence organizations and enterprises trust Cellebrite's AI-powered software portfolio to make forensically sound digital data more accessible and actionable. Cellebrite technology allows customers to accelerate nearly 3 million legally sanctioned investigations annually, enhance sovereign security, elevate operational efficacy and efficiency and enable advanced mobile research and application security. Available via cloud, on-premises and hybrid deployments, Cellebrite's technology enables its customers around the globe to advance their missions, elevate public safety and safeguard data privacy. To learn more, visit us at www.cellebrite.com and https://investors.cellebrite.com and find us on social media @Cellebrite.

Investors Relations

Andrew Kramer

Vice President, Investor Relations

[email protected]

+1 973.206.7760

Media

Victor Cooper

Sr. Director of Corporate Communications + Content Operations

[email protected]

+1 404.804.5910

SOURCE Cellebrite