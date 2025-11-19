Clapp Finance Launches Multi-Collateral Crypto Credit Line: Unlock Instant Liquidity Without Selling Your Crypto

PRAGUE, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- Clapp Finance today announced the launch of its multi-collateral credit lines, offering a unique way to unlock liquidity from crypto holdings without selling them. This product provides instant, pre-approved capital with highly flexible terms, designed for modern investors who require continuous access to cash or stablecoins.

With demand for crypto-collateralized loans at a record high, Clapp's solution offers a safer, more adaptable alternative, giving users full control, continuous liquidity, and greater peace of mind.

Why Clapp Stands Out

Users may combine up to 19 different cryptocurrencies as collateral for one or more credit lines. You can add, remove, or swap these assets even after you have drawn funds, without needing to close your line of credit.

This provides unparalleled flexibility for real-time portfolio management with access to liquidity 24/7. Future updates could also enable repayment directly from collateral.

Clapp CEO Ilya Stadnik explains: "People want to use their crypto as financial fuel, not just hold it -- CeFi lending is up almost 150% since 2023. But it's been stuck in the past: rigid, one-size-fits-all loans. We built multi-collateral, multi-line credit to give users real flexibility. Optimize your collateral, access funds in cash or stablecoins, and always stay in control. It's like having a financial dashboard for your digital wealth."

Key Features & Benefits

Multi-collateral: Combine multiple cryptocurrencies as collateral and actively manage them -- swap, add, or remove -- without closing your credit line.

Combine multiple as collateral and actively manage them -- swap, add, or remove -- without closing your credit line. Multi-line: Run several credit lines at once.

Run several credit lines at once. Instant liquidity : Receive pre-approved funds 24/7 in EUR (via SEPA) or stablecoins (USDT/USDC).

: Receive pre-approved funds 24/7 in EUR (via SEPA) or stablecoins (USDT/USDC). Pay-as-you-use interest : Pay interest solely on the capital you withdraw.

: Pay interest solely on the capital you withdraw. Flexible repayment: Pay back what you want, when you want. No fixed schedules.

Pay back what you want, when you want. No fixed schedules. Integrated Wallet & Exchange: A unified platform to manage your portfolio, exchange, and credit lines seamlessly.

Ready to unlock the full potential of your portfolio? Activate your Clapp crypto credit line today and experience financial agility without compromise.

About Clapp Finance

Clapp is an EU-based fintech company founded in 2025, providing an all-in-one platform for crypto management. With its integrated wallet, exchange, portfolios, and multi-collateral credit lines, Clapp fuses CeFi and DeFi via powerful and intuitive financial tools, serving users in 130+ countries.

