DuPont to Unveil New Tyvek® Innovation at Safe@Work 2026 in Thailand

New Tyvek® innovation designed to support worker safety and comfort across ASEAN

BANGKOK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced that it will unveil a new innovation within its trusted Tyvek® portfolio at Thailand Safe@Work 2026, taking place on June 24 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Building on more than 50 years of expertise in protective apparel materials, DuPont continues to develop materials and solutions that support worker safety, comfort, and performance across a wide range of industries. The upcoming introduction reflects the company's ongoing commitment to meeting evolving workplace needs through scientific research and customer insights.

The new Tyvek® development has been designed to address evolving workplace requirements, particularly as organizations place increasing emphasis on worker well-being alongside reliable protection. Further details about the product and its capabilities will be shared at the official launch during the event.

Materials science for worker protection and comfort

Across the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, utilities, and chemical processing industries, organizations increasingly recognize the importance of protective solutions that support both worker protection and wearer comfort. As expectations evolve, innovation in materials science continues to play a critical role in addressing these challenges.

At Safe@Work 2026, DuPont will showcase a new Tyvek® platform for the ASEAN market, providing attendees and media with an opportunity to learn more about the new platform and its intended applications. Attendees are welcome to visit the DuPont booth at Booth A4, Hall 11-12 to learn more during the event.

For more information and updates, please visit: tyvek.com/ppe

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader, providing advanced solutions that help transform industries and improve everyday life across our key markets of healthcare, water, construction, and transportation. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

This information is based upon technical data that DuPont believes to be reliable. It is subject to revision as additional knowledge and experience become available. It is the user's responsibility to determine the level of toxicity and the proper personal protective equipment needed. The information set forth herein reflects laboratory performance of fabrics, not complete garments, under controlled conditions. This information is intended for use by persons having the technical expertise to undertake evaluation under their own specific end-use conditions, at their own discretion and risk. Anyone intending to use this information should first check that the garment selected is suitable for the intended use. The end-user should discontinue use of garment if fabric becomes torn, worn or punctured, to avoid potential chemical exposure. Since conditions of use are beyond our control, DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC AND ITS AFFILIATES MAKE NO WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND ASSUME NO LIABILITY IN CONNECTION WITH ANY USE OF THESE PRODUCTS AND THIS INFORMATION. This information is not intended as a license to operate under or a recommendation to infringe any trademark, patent or technical information of DuPont or other persons covering any material or its use.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, ℠ or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

SOURCE DuPont