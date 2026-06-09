GEHPA-APAC Alliance Officially Launched to Advance Inclusive & Intelligent Education and Healthcare

SHENZHEN, China, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the theme "Together, Advancing Inclusive & Intelligent Education and Healthcare," Huawei successfully hosted the Huawei APAC Education & Healthcare Partners Summit 2026 on June 5 as part of the 2026 Global Education & Healthcare Partners China Convention. More than 120 customers and partners from across the Asia-Pacific region attended the event to explore new opportunities for industry development in the AI era. During the summit, Huawei and ecosystem partners officially launched the GEHPA-APAC Alliance, creating a new platform for collaboration, innovation, and shared growth to advance intelligent transformation in education and healthcare.

The launch ceremony of Huawei GEHPA-APAC Alliance

During the opening remarks, Yang Weijun, Vice President of Huawei, emphasized the importance of ecosystem collaboration in accelerating industry transformation. He underscored the value of integrating Huawei's technological capabilities with the expertise of industry partners to accelerate innovation and business growth across the Asia-Pacific region, stating: "By leveraging the strengths of Huawei, ecosystem ISV partners, and local SI partners, and focusing on 'AI+', we aim to translate national-level strategies into practical projects, jointly enhance global competitiveness, and achieve mutual success in the Asia-Pacific blue ocean market."

Building on Huawei's strategic vision for AI-driven transformation in education and healthcare, Sheldon Wang, President of Huawei APAC Government and Public Sector, highlighted the "AHEAD-APAC Program", emphasized: "Based on the 'AHEAD-APAC Program of the Education and Healthcare Partner Alliance,' Huawei joint customer and partners will focus on six lighthouse benchmarks across 3+3 high-level scenarios. Through expert support, brand improvement resources, and marketing funds, we will work closely with customers and partners to implement AI scenario benchmarks across the APAC region." This initiative provides a structured roadmap for partners, enabling them to translate AI adoption into tangible outcomes while enhancing collaboration, solution quality, and market impact across the region.

Based on this vision, Jean Wang, Vice President of Huawei APAC Government & Public Sector and Director of Education & Healthcare BU, Huawei, shared Huawei's regional strategy for driving AI adoption in education and healthcare. "Empowers local CEOs and CIOs to turn complex customer challenges into strategic opportunities by leveraging its 'EARN' framework—Experiencing AI scenarios, Allying with local ISVs, maintaining a Root presence, and Nurturing a four-party win-win ecosystem—backed by localized offices that maximize solution completeness and strength."

Highlighting ecosystem collaboration, Zee Yoong Kang, Senior Partner from NCS, showcased cloud-native MedTech and Agentic AI solutions enabling Singapore's hospital digital transformation. Mufakaz Fahmi, Business Manager of Examedia Solutions Malaysia, introduced initiatives addressing healthcare and education challenges, including an advanced PACS solution for multi-vendor integration in the public healthcare sector and smart campus and digital classroom tools for the education sector. In education, Kevin Yuan, Deputy General Manager of CourseGrading Intelligence, emphasized one-stop AI solutions with Huawei and partners: "Every student can create, every teacher can inspire, and every school can lead in the digital age." Looking ahead, Evelyn Wu, CEO of GuidelineX, underscored long-term regional capability building, noting that partners co-build capabilities, share risks and rewards, and define the future of healthcare in their markets.

During the open sharing and interactive session, Hong-Eng Koh, Global Chief Public Services Industry Scientist of Huawei, engaged in in-depth exchanges with partners on topics including smart hospital development, healthcare AI applications, digital transformation strategies, and industry best practices. The discussion provided valuable insights into how AI and digital technologies are reshaping healthcare services and operational models across the region.

A key highlight of the summit was the official launch of the GEHPA-APAC Alliance, jointly initiated by Huawei, education and healthcare partners across the Asia-Pacific region. The alliance will focus on precision joint marketing, collaborative customer engagement, partner enablement, and innovation co-creation, further strengthening ecosystem collaboration and accelerating high-quality development of the education and healthcare industries throughout the region.

The successful summit highlighted the growing momentum of ecosystem collaboration in driving intelligent transformation across the education and healthcare industries. Moving forward, Huawei will continue to work closely with partners across Asia-Pacific to deepen industry expertise, expand AI application scenarios, and foster collaborative innovation. Together, accelerate the development of a more inclusive, intelligent, and sustainable future for education and healthcare.

SOURCE Huawei