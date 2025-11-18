Gotion Calls for a "Green Economic Architecture" at COP30 in Brazil

Global Energy Transition Seen as Driving Force Reshaping the Economy

BELEM, Brazil, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 30th Conference of the Parties (COP30) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Chinese Clean Energy Solution Company Gotion called for stronger global cooperation to accelerate the renewable transition and build a more interconnected clean-energy future.

Delivering a keynote speech titled "Powering a New Era: How the Renewable Revolution is Rewriting the Logic of Global Growth", Gotion said the energy transition is "not just changing how we produce power — it is redefining what prosperity means in the 21st century. It gives us a once-in-a-century opportunity to rebuild the global economy on a foundation of sustainability and fairness." They urged governments and industries to work together to turn technological progress into shared opportunity.

Meanwhile renewables are not fragmenting global systems, but connecting them in new and more balanced ways. Gotion noted "We are moving from an age of 'energy geopolitics' to an age of 'energy symbiosis.' From dependence to interdependence. From competition for resources to collaboration for resilience." , describing this shift as the emergence of energy symbiosis — an interconnected model that turns energy rivalry into partnership.

As a symbol of renewable energy transformation, the establishment of the Silicon Valley Research Institute in 2014 marked the starting point for Gotion's internationalization. Following the strategic guideline of "In local, for local", the company has established Gotion's global factory in the region of Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe-Africa. For the past decade, Gotion has consistently adhered to a four-in-one strategy featuring localized supply chain, localized battery recycling,localized marketing, and localized after-sales service. Today, Gotion has made a name for themselves in the global market, it will work together with customers to build a localized and diversified supply chain system characterized by a full value chain.

Slovakia Gotion Gigafactory marks a milestone in Europe–Asia industrial cooperation and the continent's broader shift toward clean manufacturing. It shows how renewable-driven industries can strengthen supply chains while advancing Europe's climate ambitions. And in Morocco, Gotion is helping to establish Africa's first full battery value chain, integrating local resources with global innovation.

From China to Europe to Africa to Middle East to Americas, Gotion initiatives reflect a growing vision of global energy integration — one in which renewable abundance becomes the foundation for sustainable growth and shared prosperity.

