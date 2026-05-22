Empowering Thailand's Young Football Talents, Driving Smart Home x Smart Life Vision Through Fusion of Technology, Sports, and Lifestyle

BANGKOK, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haier, the world's No.1 Smart Home enterprise and the world's No.1 major appliance brand for 17 consecutive years, is advancing its "Smart Home to Smart Life" strategy in Thailand through the power of sports. In announcing the collaboration with the Department of Physical Education, Haier has officially launched the "DPE x Haier CUP 2026", Thailand's first nationwide youth and public football tournament for players under 16 years old. The initiative aims to unlock the potential of young Thai footballers and inspire the next generation to pursue their dreams in sports.

Haier x Department of Physical Education Kicks Off ‘DPE x Haier CUP 2026’ Empowering Thailand’s Young Football Talents, Driving Smart Home x Smart Life Vision Through Fusion of Technology, Sports, and Lifestyle

Mr. Dong Jianping, President of Haier Electrical Appliances (Thailand) Co., Ltd., said, "Today's consumers increasingly value smart living in multiple dimensions. Smart today extends beyond technology into lifestyle, mindset, and how people live. Sports have become one of the key activities gaining greater interest among the new generation, as they go beyond competition and are closely connected to health, community building, and inspiration for living."

"This aligns perfectly with Haier's strategy of evolving from Smart Home to Smart Life, delivering smart experiences across multiple dimensions for consumers. In particular, Haier has been committed to sports engagement, hosting events including the Haier Run mini-marathon and the Haier Cup badminton tournament. The company has also served as a principal sponsor of major international tennis tournaments, including the Australian Open and Roland-Garros, as well as being official global partner of Liverpool FC and Paris Saint-Germain. The tournament provides Thai youth with a pathway to higher-level competition and reflects Haier's commitment to building a sustainable sports ecosystem in Thailand."

He added that smart technology plays an important role in enhancing convenience while improving energy efficiency, enabling homes to better support both relaxation and daily living. "Haier is committed to developing a connected 'Home Ecosystem' that seamlessly connects appliances to enhance usability, reduce unnecessary energy consumption, and respond to consumer demand for technology, value, and long-term sustainability."

Building on its sports ecosystem, Haier expands into grassroots youth football, one of the world's most popular sports among the younger generation. The launch of DPE x Haier CUP 2026 marks Haier's first youth football tournament in Thailand, expanding opportunities for Thai youth to showcase their potential, promoting an active lifestyle and fostering the sustainable growth of Thailand's sports community.

Mr. Suthon Wichairat, Deputy Director General of the Department of Physical Education said, "The Department of Physical Education places strong emphasis on the continuous development of youth sports by creating greater access to sporting opportunities for young people across the country. In particular, football inspires positive energy and connects youth with broader society and sports communities. The collaboration with Haier Thailand in organizing this tournament reflects a concrete public–private partnership in developing a sports ecosystem, providing a platform for Thai youth to fully develop their skills and showcase their potential. It also aims to elevate the standards of youth football competitions in Thailand to an international level, while driving sustainable growth and new momentum for the future of Thai sports."

The DPE x Haier CUP 2026 will run from April to September 2026, from the qualifying rounds through to the final stage at the National Stadium (Suphachalasai Stadium) in Bangkok. The tournament is expected to engage more than 10,000 participants across Thailand, including athletes, parents, and the public, fostering broader participation and strengthening the grassroots football ecosystem.

As a highlight, the winning team will compete in a regional friendly tournament alongside youth athletes from Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines, promoting sports exchange, cultural understanding, and international friendships. In addition, a special opportunity will be extended to 10 "Man of the Match" players from the quarter-final stage, who will be invited to the United Kingdom to visit Liverpool's museum and stadium, and attend a live Premier League match, offering an exclusive world-class football experience.

About Haier

Haier is a global leader in home appliances and smart home technology. With a mission to create high-quality home appliances to cater to diverse needs, Haier swiftly adapts to the rapid changes in consumer preferences across over 100 countries worldwide. Haier has ranked No.1 in Euromonitor International's Global Major Appliances Brand ranking for 17 consecutive years, from 2009 to 2025.

Haier Thailand is dedicated to developing products ad services tailored to Thai consumers. In 2019, the company began transitioning from a home appliance provider to an IoT-enabled smart home brand. Haier Thailand is building towards becoming a leading smart home ecosystem brand in Thailand.

SOURCE Haier