Hong Kong Brings the PUMA HYROX World Championships to the APAC Region for the First Time in 2027

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HONG KONG, June 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HYROX has officially announced that Hong Kong will host the 2027 PUMA HYROX World Championships. The sport's pinnacle event will take over the AsiaWorld-Expo from 10 - 13th June 2027.

The decision to bring the World Championships to Hong Kong marks a true full-circle moment for the sport. It was here in 2022 that HYROX hosted its very first event in the APAC region, welcoming fewer than 1,000 competitors. Just four years later, the city's sixth race, a monumental success this past May, drew nearly 20,000 participants. This explosive trajectory, from those humble beginnings to becoming a global fitness powerhouse, makes Hong Kong the natural home for this pinnacle event.

HYROX continues to disrupt the mass-participation sports landscape. Following a record-breaking 2025/2026 season featuring 1.5 million participants across 95 cities, projections for the upcoming season exceed 2 million athletes. From this massive worldwide community, only the top 0.5% will earn the chance to travel to Hong Kong and battle for the ultimate title of World Champion, reinforcing HYROX's commitment to delivering world-class, high-stakes experiences for competitors and fans alike.

Hosting this prestigious event brings significant economic value to the city, cementing its status as a global hub for sports. The PUMA HYROX World Championships represent a multi-day festival of fitness that merges elite professional racing with massive age-group participation, offering host cities a high-reward, zero-infrastructure-risk alternative to traditional sporting mega-events. With the upcoming 2026 PUMA HYROX World Championships in Stockholm expected to draw 1 million viewers worldwide, Hong Kong is poised to step into an even brighter global spotlight in 2027 as the sport's explosive growth continues to accelerate.

Miss Rosanna Law, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region said, "We welcome HYROX's decision to bring its World Championship 2027 to Hong Kong. This choice not only showcases our capacity to host large-scale sporting events but also underscores Hong Kong's appeal as a premier tourist destination. As an emerging and highly popular sports, HYROX and its World Championships will further elevate the sporting atmosphere and help cultivate a dynamic sports culture in Hong Kong. We look forward to welcoming participants and their friends and families from all over the world. We hope they will share their high energy and triumphant moments with us, while also enjoying our city's attractions and culinary delights before and after the intense competitions."

Dr Peter Lam, Chairman of the Hong Kong Tourism Board, said, "We are excited that Hong Kong will host the PUMA HYROX World Championships 2027, the flagship finale of HYROX's global season and the first time this premier event will be staged in the APAC region. It adds another world-class mega event to our city's calendar and underscores Hong Kong's standing as the Events Capital of Asia. We look forward to welcoming elite athletes and HYROX fans from around the world to Hong Kong, where they can stay longer, explore more, and experience all that our vibrant and diverse city has to offer."

Christian Toetzke, Co-Founder and CEO at HYROX, commented, "The PUMA HYROX World Championships represent the pinnacle of our season - a moment where our entire global community comes together to celebrate athletic excellence and the sheer spectacle of hybrid racing. Hosting our 2027 season finale in Hong Kong is a historic step forward, demonstrating not only the growth of our sport in the APAC region, but also our commitment to bringing world-class hybrid racing to new global hubs. We cannot wait to deliver an unforgettable experience in this vibrant city. "

Marwin Hoffman, VP Train Marketing BU at PUMA, said, "Our partnership with HYROX is rooted in a shared commitment to performance, and we are incredibly proud of the years we've spent working alongside them to grow the sport. Having recently extended our global partnership, we are more energized than ever to support HYROX's explosive growth, and we look forward to doing that as we build to the World Championships in 2027 and beyond."

More details on ticketing, event schedule, and qualification pathways for the 2027 PUMA HYROX World Championships will be announced soon.

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SOURCE HYROX