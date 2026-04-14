IDC Report: Dreame Robot Vacuums Achieve Over 100% Year-on-Year Growth, Strengthen Southeast Asia Leadership with X60 Ultra Launch

HONG KONG, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology recorded exceptional global growth in 2025 and continues to expand its market leadership into 2026. According to IDC, Dreame achieved a 101.9% year-on-year increase in robot vacuum shipments, while Euromonitor reported Dreame as the world's No.1 seller of premium robot vacuums. The company sustained rapid revenue growth in Q1 2026 and maintained strong positions across North America, Europe, Japan, South Korea, and Australia.

Dreame has also solidified its dominance in Southeast Asia, earning the number-one brand position in the smart cleaning category for three consecutive years. Backed by consistently high product quality, Dreame's X60 flagship series has seen steadily rising regional sales since launch, with cumulative sales now totaling over 10,000 units.

The X60 Ultra redefines cleaning performance with its ultra-slim design. At just 7.95 cm in height, it effortlessly reaches under low-clearance furniture such as sofas and beds—areas where dust typically accumulates and is often left untouched. Its specialised dual-layer climbing system conquers obstacles up to 8.8 cm, solving common issues with uneven floors and high sliding door tracks. Delivering industry-leading 36,000 Pa suction, the X60 Ultra cleans both carpets and hard floors in a single pass. Enhanced AI obstacle avoidance detects over 300 object types and reacts instantly to dynamic home environments. An AI-powered proactive light-dirt detection system enhances cleaning precision by intelligently identifying mess types and dynamically adapting cleaning strategies. It assesses surface conditions in real time and automatically switches between sweeping and mopping modes—using sweeping for dry debris and mopping for wet spills—preventing mud splatter and excess moisture for a more refined and controlled cleaning experience.

"Our consistent leadership in Southeast Asia and global markets reflects Dreame's relentless focus on product quality and user-centric innovation," said Jacky Zhong, Director of Dreame Southeast Asia. "The X60 Ultra embodies our commitment to solving real household challenges with intelligent, durable solutions. We will continue to invest in technology and localised support to deliver superior cleaning experiences worldwide."

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company that focuses on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. For more information, visit https://global.dreametech.com/

SOURCE Dreame Technology