Jazz Hipster Introduces 3-Way Bookshelf Speakers with Sealed Bass, Redefining Desktop Audio

TAIPEI, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Hipster has introduced a new 3-way bookshelf audio platform positioned between compact studio monitors, desktop Hi-Fi systems, and premium lifestyle audio.

Jazz Hipster Product Manager Ben Hsu said the platform was developed around three core ideas: compact size, deep bass extension, and digital connectivity. Instead of following the conventional 2-way bass-reflex approach used by many compact active speakers, the new design uses a 3-way sealed-box architecture to achieve 30Hz bass extension in a 275 × 150 × 170 mm enclosure.

A Clear Position Against Conventional Compact Monitors

Hsu said the platform was developed as a direct benchmark against established Japanese and European professional monitor systems, as well as premium desktop Hi-Fi products.

According to Jazz Hipster's internal market analysis, Hsu noted that many compact monitors in the USD $1,000 to $4,000 range still depend on larger cabinet volumes, bass-reflex tuning, and traditional studio-oriented analog inputs. While these products remain strong references for accuracy and reliability, they do not fully address the needs of users who want a compact speaker that can also work with PCs, TVs, game consoles, and streaming devices.

Hsu said Jazz Hipster's new platform takes a different position: a smaller enclosure, deeper bass extension, active 3-way processing, DSP crossover control, and digital interfaces such as USB-C and HDMI ARC.

A Compact Sealed-Box Design with 30Hz Bass Extension, Active 3-Way Architecture, and Modern Digital Connectivity

Hsu explained that most compact active speakers use a 2-way structure because it is simpler, smaller, and easier to manufacture. Jazz Hipster's platform instead uses a 3-way architecture to separate high, mid, and low frequencies more precisely.

He said this design improves midrange clarity, vocal definition, and soundstage control—areas that are especially important for near-field desktop listening. By combining DSP active crossover control with Class-D amplification, the platform brings a 3-way structure into a compact form factor that is rarely seen in this product category.

30Hz Sealed Bass Extension Without a Subwoofer

Hsu said:

"The positioning of this platform is not about being low-cost. It is about offering a higher level of system integration and acoustic performance in a compact desktop format."

According to Hsu, many compact monitors need a larger cabinet or an added subwoofer to reach deeper bass performance. Jazz Hipster's sealed-box design, long-throw woofer development, and DSP tuning allow the platform to reach 30Hz bass extension without relying on a bass-reflex port.

This makes the platform suitable for users who want fuller low-frequency performance from a compact desktop speaker, without adding a separate subwoofer system.

Designed for Modern Desktop Audio Use

The platform supports USB-C Audio 2.0, HDMI ARC, SPDIF IN / OUT, XLR input, AUX input, and DAC Sub-Out.

Hsu said this gives brand customers more flexibility when building products for desktop Hi-Fi, creator setups, gaming audio, compact home entertainment, and premium lifestyle audio. The speaker can connect not only to traditional audio equipment, but also to computers, TVs, game consoles, and streaming devices.

A Platform, Not Just a Speaker

Hsu described the 3-way bookshelf system not only as a speaker, but as a platform that can be extended into multiple product directions, including wireless bookshelf speakers, streaming active speakers, compact home theater systems, and creator-focused audio products.

He added that the key value is not only the speaker itself, but the combination of acoustic design, DSP tuning, digital connectivity, and future wireless or streaming integration. This gives brand partners a clearer starting point for building differentiated desktop audio products in the streaming era.

Original article: https://jazzhipster.com/next-gen-3-way-bookshelf-audio-platform/

SOURCE Jazz Hipster