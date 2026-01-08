LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NAVEE, a leading innovator in smart mobility, unveiled a diverse lineup at CES® 2026, including the UT5 Ultra X electric scooter, the Eagle F1X golf push cart, and the Storm X Pro off-road dirt bike, highlighting how its core mobility technologies are expanding into a broader range of outdoor scenarios.

NAVEE Unveils High-Performance Mobility Innovations and Expands into Outdoor Scenarios at CES 2026

The UT5 Ultra X, the world's first e-scooter with a supercar-inspired design, sets a bold new standard for high-performance electric mobility. Built as a race-grade all-terrain flagship, it delivers extreme acceleration from 0–12 mph in just 1.98 seconds, powered by a 2400W ×2 dual-motor system, and reaches a top speed of 43 mph (70 km/h).

The Eagle F1X electric golf push cart is the brand's second model following the launch of its first electric golf push cart, the Birdie 3 series, in September 2025. It integrates AI vision, UWB technology, and GPS navigation, with access to over 40,000 course maps. These capabilities enable intelligent obstacle avoidance and automatic follow, reflecting NAVEE's continued expansion into a new industry segment and extending its mobility expertise into the golf and outdoor leisure space.

The Storm X Pro off-road dirt bike marks NAVEE's entry into the high-performance off-road category, broadening its product portfolio beyond urban mobility. Designed to deliver strong performance while remaining accessible to a wide range of riders, it offers confident handling and reliability across challenging terrain, supporting diverse outdoor riding experiences.

"NAVEE is committed to creating versatile mobility solutions that meet the needs of diverse lifestyles," said Jian Lu, CEO of NAVEE. "Through continuous innovation, we strive to expand our product portfolio while delivering performance-driven, sustainable solutions that inspire and empower users."

NAVEE will continue advancing intelligent, high-performance mobility and expanding into broader outdoor applications, creating a comprehensive product ecosystem to support a wide range of use cases and environments.

NAVEE also unveiled additional products at CES 2026, including an electric wagon, the NT Series electric scooters, and the WaveFly Flyer Car. Images and more information are available in the NAVEE Press Kit.

