Nexteer to Debut M³ Theme at Auto China 2026

BEIJING and SUZHOU, China, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316), a global leader in motion control technologies, will showcase its latest innovations at the 19th Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China 2026). Under the official theme "Future of Intelligence," the exhibition will be held from April 24th to May 3rd, 2026 at the China International Exhibition Center (Shunyi) and the Capital International Exhibition Center of China in Beijing. Nexteer invites all guests to visit its booth W1B03 in Hall W1.

Motion, Millisecond, Mastery

At this year's auto show, Nexteer will present its M³ theme, built around three core pillars: Motion, Millisecond, and Mastery — representing motion, precision, and trust. Together, they capture the essence of Nexteer's strength as a motion control expert: delivering millisecond-level responsiveness for precise vehicle control, backed by a century of engineering heritage that earns the trust of OEMs and drivers alike. The M³ theme reflects Nexteer's deep commitment to motion control — from the fundamental precision of vehicle dynamics to agile, millisecond-fast decision-making. Leveraging a century of hands-on expertise, Nexteer continues to deliver safe, reliable, and trustworthy motion control solutions to OEMs and end customers worldwide.

3 Highlight Displays: A Panoramic Showcase of Core Strength in Motion-by-WireTM Technologies

Nexteer's booth will feature three key exhibits that demonstrate the company's integrated innovation capabilities in Motion‑by‑Wire™ technology:

Motion ‑ by ‑ Wire™ Technology Portfolio – Integrating Steer‑by‑Wire (SbW), Rear‑Wheel Steering (RWS), Brake‑by‑Wire (EMB) and the Motion IQ™ Software Suite into a comprehensive, integrated motion control solution. Visitors can experience the breakthrough innovations of next‑generation vehicles firsthand through a driving simulator, and feel enhanced safety, comfort and overall vehicle performance.

– Integrating Steer‑by‑Wire (SbW), Rear‑Wheel Steering (RWS), Brake‑by‑Wire (EMB) and the Motion IQ™ Software Suite into a comprehensive, integrated motion control solution. Visitors can experience the breakthrough innovations of next‑generation vehicles firsthand through a driving simulator, and feel enhanced safety, comfort and overall vehicle performance. Motion X – A multimedia, hands‑on display that brings the dynamic capabilities of Nexteer's EMB (Electro‑Mechanical Brake) system to life. Visitors can immerse themselves in the braking experience enabled by the EMB system's independent four‑wheel precision control and millisecond‑level responsiveness across a variety of driving scenarios.

– A multimedia, hands‑on display that brings the dynamic capabilities of Nexteer's EMB (Electro‑Mechanical Brake) system to life. Visitors can immerse themselves in the braking experience enabled by the EMB system's independent four‑wheel precision control and millisecond‑level responsiveness across a variety of driving scenarios. Motion Module – An integrated static display that clearly showcases the EMB system's compact architecture and vehicle‑level packaging solutions, highlighting the efficient integration and flexible configuration of each key module.

Additionally, Nexteer will showcase its Steer-by-Wire (SbW) product and technology portfolio. It offers flexible combinations of Hand Wheel Actuators and Road Wheel Actuators to meet the diverse needs of different vehicle models and driving scenarios, delivering an end-to-end technology chain from steering feel feedback to precise wheel control. Nexteer's Steer-by-Wire technology is transitioning from innovation to production, with multiple OEM programs scheduled to launch across global markets within the next 12 months.

From Steering Focus to Domain Integration: Nexteer Honors 120 Years of Engineering Heritage with Integrated Steering and Braking Technologies

During the Auto Show, Nexteer will hold a press conference to share its latest technological breakthroughs and production progress in Steer‑by‑Wire and Brake‑by‑Wire — marking a milestone as the company celebrates its 120th anniversary. Since 1906, Nexteer has remained dedicated to the innovation and deep cultivation of motion control technology. Rooted in a century of engineering expertise, the company has evolved from a pure‑play steering systems developer to a provider of advanced, integrated steering and braking solutions. This ongoing commitment to innovation enables Nexteer to deliver leading chassis integration solutions that continue to set the benchmark for the industry.

We sincerely invite you to visit Nexteer at Booth W1B03, Hall W1, China International Exhibition Center (Shunyi) in Beijing, to experience firsthand our latest technological innovations and integration practices in the field of motion control.

ABOUT NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE

Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316) is a global leading motion control technology company accelerating mobility to be safe, green and exciting. Our innovative portfolio supports Motion-by-WireTM chassis control, including electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steer-by-wire and rear-wheel steering systems, steering columns and intermediate shafts, driveline systems, software solutions and brake-by-wire. Celebrating 120 years of automotive innovation in 2026, Nexteer builds on a strong legacy of engineering excellence while continuing to shape the future of mobility. The company solves motion control challenges across all megatrends – including electrification, software/connectivity, ADAS/automated driving and shared mobility – for global and domestic OEMs around the world including BMW, Ford, GM, RNM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China including BYD, Xiaomi, ChangAn, Li Auto, Chery, Great Wall, Geely, Xpeng and others. www.nexteer.com

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SOURCE Nexteer Automotive