Over 7,000 Industry Professionals to Meet in Bangkok for TyreXpo Asia and AutoMROtive 2026

Final Call as Asia's Leading Automotive Platform Opens Next Month

BANGKOK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With less than one month to go, over 7,000 trade professionals and 150 international exhibitors from more than 80 countries and regions are set to gather in Bangkok for the 15th edition of TyreXpo Asia Bangkok 2026, organised by Informa Markets, held alongside the inaugural AutoMROtive 2026.

Logo of TyreXpo Asia Bangkok 2026 & AutoMROtive 2026 TyreXpo Asia Bangkok 2024. The upcoming edition will take place from 13-15 May 2026, at BITEC Bangkok (Hall 98)

Taking place from 13 – 15 May 2026 at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC), the events will co-locate with INTERMACH, SUBCON Thailand, Plastics and Rubber Thailand, and Future Mobility Thailand. Together, this integrated platform will span the full automotive value chain, including manufacturing and components to aftermarket services and future mobility solutions.

As the industry navigates supply chain shifts, technological advancements, and evolving market demands, the need for cross-sector collaboration has become increasingly critical.

"The co-location of TyreXpo Asia and the launch of AutoMROtive comes at a pivotal time for the industry," said Mr. Sukumar Verma, Managing Director, Informa Markets. "By uniting these complementary sectors, we are creating a platform where businesses can not only connect, but actively respond to market changes, discover new opportunities, and accelerate growth."

A Platform Designed for Business Outcomes

Beyond the exhibition, the event is set to deliver tangible business value for participants across the tyre and automotive ecosystem.

The Dedicated Buyer Programme will facilitate over 1,000 pre-arranged business meetings, directly connecting exhibitors with qualified buyers and decision-makers—reinforcing the event's role as a leading platform for business exchange

The Autotech Aftermarket Summit will feature industry experts sharing insights on key trends, innovations, and opportunities shaping the automotive aftermarket

Across three days, attendees can expect programme featuring technical sessions, knowledge-sharing, and targeted networking opportunities designed to support business growth and partnerships.

Industry Support and Regional Significance

Supported by key industry associations including the Thailand Automotive Parts Aftermarket Association (TAPAA), the event continues to strengthen its role as a central meeting point for the regional automotive community.

"TAPAA is pleased to support initiatives that strengthen collaboration and knowledge-sharing within the automotive aftermarket sector," said Mr. Kamol Juengluckmia, President of TAPAA. "TyreXpo Asia Bangkok and AutoMROtive 2026 will enable businesses to stay ahead of market trends while building partnerships that support sustainable growth."

With multiple industry segments represented under one roof, the events will provide a timely platform for companies to access new markets, source solutions, and engage directly with global and regional stakeholders—further reinforcing Thailand's position as a key automotive and aftermarket hub in Asia.

Be Part of Asia's Tyre and Automotive Industry Gathering

With the event fast approaching, this is the final opportunity for trade professionals to secure their complimentary passes and plan their visit to one of Asia's most comprehensive automotive industry platforms.

Register here: https://ers-th.informa-info.com/trx26?cid=pr

More information: www.tyrexpoasia.com | www.automrotive.com

SOURCE Informa Markets