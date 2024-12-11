Registration Opens for NRF 2025: Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific

Early bird discounts now available for a limited time for retail's premier industry event

SINGAPORE, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown to the highly anticipated NRF 2025: Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific (NRF 2025 APAC), organised by the National Retail Federation (NRF) in the United States and global event organiser Comexposium, has officially begun, with registration now open for conference and expo passes. Set to take place June 3-5, 2025, at Singapore's iconic Sands Expo and Convention Centre, the premier retail event offers delegates and visitors an unparalleled opportunity to gain insights, network with industry leaders and explore next-generation innovations impacting the retail industry.

An all-star advisory board driving the future of retail

NRF 2025 APAC is curated under the guidance of an advisory board comprised of industry visionaries and retail pioneers.

Advisory board members include (Ms.) Xu Ying, President, Wumei Group; Danni Peirce, CEO for Singapore, Hong Kong, Macau and South China, 7-Eleven; Alwyn Chong, CEO, LUXASIA Group; Nicole Sheffield, Managing Director, Wesfarmers One Digital; Vipul Chawla, Group CEO, FairPrice Group; (Ms.) Panchalee Weeratammawat, Chief People Officer, Central Retail Corporation; (Ms.) Low Ngai Yuen, Chief Merchandise and Marketing Officer, AEON Group; David Mann, Chief Economist, APAC, Mastercard; Angus McDonald, CEO, Barbeques Galore; and more.

"Retail is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and NRF 2025 APAC will serve as the ultimate platform for retailers to stay ahead of the curve," said Ryf Quail, Managing Director for APAC at Comexposium. "With an influential advisory board, world-renowned speakers and trailblazing exhibitors, NRF 2025 APAC promises to empower delegates with actionable insights and innovative strategies for success in the world's most diverse retail market."

"The retail industry faces exciting opportunities and complex challenges. NRF 2025 APAC is a platform for leaders across the sector to come together, share knowledge and shape the future of retail in the region. It's an honour to be part of this transformative journey," said Xu Ying, President, Wumei Group.

Conference themes to address retail's most pressing challenges in APAC

NRF 2025 APAC will feature as many as 13 conference themes to address current and imminent topics and issues that matter most to the retail industry in APAC, including:

The next generation of shoppers – Gen-Z

Destination: Retail – Malls, food, entertainment and formats

Sustainability and circular economy

The AI revolution – Optimising operations, people and customer experiences

Creating efficiencies and driving margin in an inflationary world

Addressing the hybrid consumer – The case for investing in a new retail and tech era

Get your passes now

The All-Access Pass offers full access to the three-day conference featuring 10 major keynotes, 18 breakout sessions and multiple networking opportunities, in addition to unlimited access to the expo floor and exclusive by-invitation sessions.

Priced from USD1,499, this pass connects delegates with business, technology and finance leaders who are transforming the retail landscape in APAC. Early bird discounts of up to 50% off All-Access Passes are now available exclusively for retailers for a limited time, subject to checks and approvals. Don't miss the opportunity to be part of this must-attend event.

About NRF 2025: Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific

Retail's most important event in Asia Pacific takes place in Singapore from June 3-5, 2025. The Asia Pacific edition brings together retail industry leaders from across the region to collaborate on a Pan Asia Pacific stage, home of the world's fastest growing markets. Retail professionals can gain inspiration from top retail leaders over a three-day conference, an all-encompassing Expo featuring the latest retail solutions, as well as experience the latest innovations and breakthrough technologies available in the market.

