Swiss Bitcoin App Relai Acquires MiCA License in France

The Zurich-based company is one of the first Bitcoin -only apps to obtain the MiCA license from the French regulatory body, the AMF.

-only apps to obtain the MiCA license from the French regulatory body, the AMF. With this license, the Bitcoin -only platform becomes one of the first Bitcoin service providers to obtain the license.

-only platform becomes one of the first service providers to obtain the license. Its award-winning app will feature new enhancements, including Instant SEPA and the highest security standards within the industry.

Relai aims to increase its marketing efforts across Europe by providing local educational content and hosting events within the EU.

PARIS, Oct. 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- Relai has been a breakthrough star in a challenging market within the digital asset space, having secured a Series A funding round last year and surpassed 500,000 app downloads. With today's announcement, the company is taking a giant step forward.

As one of the first Bitcoin companies, the Swiss startup successfully obtained authorization as a Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) under the EU's MiCA Regulation, granted by the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF).

This license enables Relai to take the next step and offer its award-winning app to users across the European Union, subject to completion of the passporting notification process. This is a milestone not only for the Swiss Bitcoin start-up but also for Bitcoin in Europe.

So far, the company has built a loyal and engaging user base in Switzerland and Italy, but it aims to expose Bitcoin to even more users through its platform. With the MiCA license, Relai will be able to extend its regulated services to EU users, offering a range of features designed to enhance accessibility and transparency, such as:

Instant SEPA – Everyone in the EU can buy Bitcoin within seconds.

– Everyone in the EU can buy within seconds. Higher Trading Limits – Users will have the ability to buy more BTC for their Euros.

– Users will have the ability to buy more BTC for their Euros. A Fixed Price – Users will see the exact price when creating their order, ensuring complete transparency on costs and conversion rates.

– Users will see the exact price when creating their order, ensuring complete transparency on costs and conversion rates. Educational Content – Dedicated content with great learning initiatives.

– Dedicated content with great learning initiatives. Events Across Europe – Relai will host and sponsor dedicated events in the EU.

– Relai will host and sponsor dedicated events in the EU. Best-in-Class Security – The app will utilize the latest security technology.

"We're incredibly proud to be one of the first Bitcoin companies to get the MiCA license and are eager to expand to France first and Europe in a second step!"

-- Julian Liniger, Co-Founder and CEO at Relai AG, Switzerland.

Relai will also be guided by an outstanding advisory board, seated with Jean Guillaume, Daniel Astraud, and Herve de Kerdrel. All are veterans within the industry and an excellent addition to Relai's expansion in Europe.

"Relai is one of the first Bitcoin-only companies to receive the MiCA license. This is a breakthrough not just for us, but for the whole Bitcoin industry across Europe. Our goal is clear: Bringing Bitcoin to as many people as possible. Simple, secure, regulated."

-- Adem Bilican, Co-Founder and President at Relai EU.

MiCA enables the Bitcoin-only provider to create new and exciting products, gaining a foothold in an ever-evolving market within the EU. The next step for the company is to plan marketing campaigns and events for 2026, as well as exciting updates to the app in the coming weeks.

Disclaimer:

Relai is authorized to provide crypto-asset services in Switzerland and across the European Union under the MiCA regulatory framework. The company is actively expanding its services to EU member states following the completion of passporting notifications.

About Relai

Relai is a Swiss startup founded in 2020 in Zurich by Julian Liniger and Adem Bilican. Their Bitcoin-only app is designed to be intuitive and straightforward, allowing anyone to buy and sell Bitcoin within minutes. Relai stands out in the crowded cryptocurrency market with its unique approach to self-custody. Unlike other platforms, Relai does not hold user funds; instead, it empowers users to control their financial futures with an easy-to-use self-custodial wallet.

Relai is a Swiss-licensed financial service provider with over $1 billion in trading volume and has successfully acquired a Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) license from the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF). In 2024, Relai was named one of the fastest-growing startups in Europe, and the company won the Top 100 Swiss Startup award for the best fintech in September 2025.

Learn more at relai.app

Photos of Relai founders: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1ZKrjc2WUhVsacpsy3nrdIjDNx1wOesao

Relai logos: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1d7RjUvBUI6TP8Ne0qIbJFAzthzyOa0Fj

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2805758/Relai_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Relai