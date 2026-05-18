New 800,000 sqft Factory 6 extends TDConnex's metal injection molding output by over 1 billion units per year with state-of-the-art automation

XIAMEN, China, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TDConnex, a global leader in micro-precision manufacturing, today announced the opening of its sixth manufacturing facility. The new 800,000 sqft, purpose-built campus in Xiamen, China produces millions of high-precision micro-components for the world's most demanding technology innovators, with significantly expanded Metal Injection Molding (MIM) capacity at its core.

TDConnex opens advanced micro-precision factory in Xiamen, scaling global capabilities for tomorrow’s supply chain

The opening of the Xiamen 6 factory advances TDConnex's strategy of building manufacturing capabilities for tomorrow's supply chain. The Company today serves the leading global technology customers out of operations across China, Singapore, and India, offering over 50 manufacturing capabilities fully-integrated into a highly-automated, large-scale production fabric — what TDConnex refers to as "hyperscale manufacturing."

Xiamen 6 represents one of the most significant single MIM capacity expansions in the precision manufacturing industry in recent years. The facility brings online next-generation MIM production lines capable of producing the smallest, most complex high-strength metal components used in premium consumer electronics. Combined with TDConnex's existing MIM capacity at its adjacent Xiamen campus, the Company now operates one of the largest dedicated MIM manufacturing footprints globally serving the technology industry.

The new factory is located at No. 6 Dingshan East Road, Dongfu Street, Haicang District, Xiamen City, adjacent to TDConnex's existing Xiamen campus, and is designed to share manufacturing capabilities and engineering know-how across the Company's operations. The integrated footprint enables faster ramp, deeper capability transfer between sites, and tighter operational coordination in service of TDConnex's global customer base.

Xiamen 6 was constructed from the ground up in just four months — a pace that reflects TDConnex's industry-leading agility in supporting the most innovative technology customers in the world. The facility is already in operational production and is fully committed to existing customer demand.

"Xiamen 6 reflects what TDConnex is built to do — meet the speed and precision the world's most innovative technology customers require," said Thanga Venkatachalam, CEO of TDConnex. "Standing up a facility of this scale and capability, on the timelines our customers require is a testament to the extraordinary people we have across our global operations, and to the city and regional partners who have worked with us to create the new factory."

"As electronics becomes thinner, lighter, and more intelligent, demand for advanced micro-precision components — and particularly the kind of high-strength miniaturized metal components MIM uniquely enables — continues to accelerate. We are deeply grateful to our customers for their partnership, and we look forward to delivering for them as we continue to scale our capabilities globally to power the next generation of advanced electronics."

The opening of Xiamen 6 was made possible through close partnership with the Haitou Group and the support of Xiamen city and Fujian provincial authorities, whose long-standing collaboration with TDConnex has been instrumental in scaling the Company's Xiamen footprint over the past decade. At full ramp, Xiamen 6 is expected to support approximately 3,000 to 4,000 direct and indirect jobs across the region, deepening TDConnex's contribution to the local manufacturing ecosystem.

This milestone is part of a sustained period of global expansion for TDConnex. In India, the Company has been investing in expansion of its 22-acre manufacturing campus at SIPCOT in Tamil Nadu, where it is building advanced manufacturing capabilities to serve global technology customers. Across its operations in China, Singapore, and India, TDConnex continues to invest in advanced manufacturing capacity, engineering depth, and supply chain resilience for its global customers.

About TDConnex

TDConnex provides manufacturing for tomorrow's supply chain. The company is deeply committed to helping global technology leaders create and deliver the products that change the way the world lives and works. Today, our leading-edge, micro-precision components can be found in over a billion technology products worldwide, and we are focused on helping customers create the next generation of more sustainable, more advanced electronic products for the future.

SOURCE TDConnex