The 4th China-ASEAN Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition Finals Successfully Held in Vientiane, Laos

VIENTIANE, Laos, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report by CRIOnline:

Venue of the Competition

On June 25, 2026, the finals of the 4th China-ASEAN Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition were successfully held in Vientiane, Lao PDR. The Competition was guided and supported by the Ministry of Science and Technology of China, the ASEAN Secretariat, the ASEAN Committee on Science and Technology, the Ministry of Technology and Communications of Lao PDR, the Ministry of Education and Sports of Lao PDR, and the Mission of China to ASEAN, China Science and Technology Exchange Center and was organized by the Department of Science and Technology of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region (China-ASEAN Technology Transfer Center). H.E. Keovisouk SOLAPHOM, Deputy Minister of Technology and Communications of Lao PDR; H.E. Ms. Kanchana Wanichkorn, Director of the Sectoral Development Directorate of the ASEAN Secretariat; and Ms. Sun Ruijun, Director General of the China-ASEAN Technology Transfer Center and Director General of the Department of Science and Technology of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, attended the event and delivered remarks. H.E. Siengheng HUL, Under Secretary of State of the Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation of Cambodia, and H.E. Sai Kyaw Naing Oo, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Science and Technology of Myanmar, were also present at the event.

Under the theme "Innovation Cooperation for a Shared Dream", the Competition placed special emphasis on the innovative application of artificial intelligence technologies across diverse scenarios, drawing extensive attention and active participation from domestic and international stakeholders. The scale of the Competition witnessed significant growth, with a total of 552 projects submitted, marking a 68% increase over the previous edition. Among these, 181 projects came from ASEAN Member States, representing an 85% year-on-year increase, with ASEAN participation demonstrating particularly robust growth.

The finals were attended by over 100 on-site participants, including Chinese and international guests, judges, and contestant representatives from the Ministry of Science and Technology of China, the ASEAN Secretariat, Vietnam's representatives to the ASEAN Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation, the Ministry of Education and Sports of Lao PDR, the Ministry of Technology and Communications of Lao PDR, the National Research and Innovation Agency, the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, the Embassy of China in Lao PDR, the China Science and Technology Exchange Center.

SOURCE CRIOnline