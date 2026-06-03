TWSC Presents Full-Stack Storage Solutions at COMPUTEX 2026 to Meet Diverse Demands of "AI Together" Scenarios

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03 Jun, 2026, 18:16 CST

TAIPEI, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- COMPUTEX 2026 opened in Taipei on June 2 under the theme "AI Together". TWSC showcased its full-stack AI storage solutions to demonstrate systematic storage competence covering data centers, smart terminals and various IoT use cases.

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TWSC Presents Full-Stack Storage Solutions at COMPUTEX 2026 for Diverse Application Needs of the “AI Together” Era
TWSC Presents Full-Stack Storage Solutions at COMPUTEX 2026 for Diverse Application Needs of the “AI Together” Era

For data center and enterprise-grade AI, TWSC underpins its technology with self-developed H3361 dual-mode enterprise SSD controller and delivers an all-in-one enterprise storage lineup including TE5133 PCIe SSD, TS3160 SATA SSD and DDR5 RDIMM modules, catering to AI compute clusters with high-concurrency access and low-latency storage performance.

For smart terminals and personal computing, its PCIe 5.0 SSD comes in DRAM-cached and DRAM-less variants for high-end gadgets and power-efficient thin devices respectively. DDR5 U/SO-DIMM memory modules equipped with PMIC and On-die ECC also support optional CKD configuration to boost multitasking efficiency and operational stability.

For embedded and edge hardware, TWSC's first mass-produced QLC NAND UFS ranges from 128GB to 1TB, delivering cost-effective and dependable storage for AI-enabled endpoints.

For mobile office, video backup and consumer electronics scenarios, TWSC supplies flexible customized solutions including PSSD, mUDP, UDP and PCBA.

Leveraging coordinated smart manufacturing bases in Futian and Guangming, TWSC integrates large-scale shipment with advanced product validation to drive widespread commercialization of AI across diverse sectors via comprehensive storage technologies.

SOURCE TWSC

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